Editor's note: No printed newspaper on Monday

As we recognize Labor Day this year, the Missoulian will give our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home.

We will not publish the printed newspaper on Monday, Sept. 6.

Monday's weather and comics will be available to subscribers online in our e-edition digital replica of the newspaper at missoulian.com/eedition. The news staff will also publish breaking news to our website as necessary.

Print readers will get a double dose of comics and puzzles on Tuesday.

