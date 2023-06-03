Resplendent in red, 270 Hellgate High School graduates crossed the stage at the University of Montana Adams Center Saturday morning. They were among 810 total Missoula County Public School graduates receiving diplomas this year.

Representatives of the class of 2023 highlighted the rollercoaster of experiences that marked their high school careers.

“The class of ’23 has had a high school experience unlike many others,” Hellgate Senior Class President Eden Maxwell said in her speech Saturday, “but together we have found success, friendship, fun and shared incredible memories.”

Sentinel High School — represented by Student Body Presidents Haley Wolsky and Christian Size, Senior Speaker Janis Jones and Senior Class Presidents Carson Crawford and Lilly Allen — graduated 290 seniors.

At Big Sky High School, meanwhile, 225 graduates received diplomas. Among them were Student Body Presidents Ruby Airhart and Madalyn Jones, as well as speakers Noel Migliaccio and Snpaqsin Morigeau. Seeley-Swan High School's graduation ceremony takes place Sunday in Seeley Lake.

Maxwell and Student Body President Melina LaPlante reminisced on their tumultuous four years, which started with high expectations in 2019. The pair recounted the disruptions they encountered in early 2020 and the adjustments they made throughout the subsequent years, all of which led them and their peers to the commencement ceremony this weekend.

Keynote Speaker Johnny Ledyard, who was born in Michigan but grew up in Ennis, highlighted the importance of showing kindness amid the rocky high school careers of the students he stewarded at Hellgate.

“One simple act of kindness towards another student can make their entire year,” he reminded the graduates.

And it was this kindness and sense of camaraderie that stuck with many of the departing seniors Saturday morning.

Both Avari and Devan Tripp said their social circles were the highlights of their educational careers so far. The pair will carry those connections with them as Avari heads off to a gap year and Devan travels south to Arizona for flight school.

Amilia Ma, similarly, stressed the importance of social opportunities during her time at Hellgate.

“Lunch was really nice,” said the senior who is destined for Soka University in California.

And for Julian Stier, state champion soccer player, the bonds he built with his decorated team meant the most to him.

“I think my favorite part was winning the state cup title for soccer for the fourth time,” said the UM-bound graduate.

Photos: Hellgate, Sentinel & Big Sky celebrate its graduates