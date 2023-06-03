Hellgate graduate Deema Mohamed Mazen Shammaa puts her hand near her heart as she receives a high school diploma from MCPS Board of Trustees staff at during the presentation of diplomas at the 2023 Hellgate High School Commencement ceremony at the Adams Center on Saturday, June 3 on the University of Montana Campus. Around 270 Hellgate graduates crossed the stage Saturday morning.
Sentinel graduate Clifford Schendel fixes a tassel onto their cap before the start of Saturday's 2023 Sentiel High School Commencement ceremony held at the Adams Center. The Sentinel graduates were among 810 total Missoula County Public School students receiving diplomas this year.
Hellgate English teacher Anna Bacon, center-right, and building traits professor Chip Rinehart, left, high-five students walking out of the tunnel at the Adams Center before the start of the Hellgate High School Commencement on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Hellgate graduates were among 810 total Missoula County Public School students receiving diplomas this year.
Three Sentinel graduates make their way to the Adams Center on the University of Montana campus for the 2023 Sentinel High School Commencement on Saturday.
A Hellgate graduate reacts after receiving their diploma from the MCPS Board of Trustees at the 2023 Hellgate High School commencement ceremony at the Adams Center on Saturday.
Sentinel graduate Cesar Luna waves to his family sitting in the stands as he walks to his seat before the start of Saturday's Sentinel High School commencement ceremony at the Adams Center.
Resplendent in red, 270 Hellgate High School graduates crossed the stage at the University of Montana Adams Center Saturday morning. They were among 810 total Missoula County Public School graduates receiving diplomas this year.
Representatives of the class of 2023 highlighted the rollercoaster of experiences that marked their high school careers.
“The class of ’23 has had a high school experience unlike many others,” Hellgate Senior Class President Eden Maxwell said in her speech Saturday, “but together we have found success, friendship, fun and shared incredible memories.”
Sentinel High School — represented by Student Body Presidents Haley Wolsky and Christian Size, Senior Speaker Janis Jones and Senior Class Presidents Carson Crawford and Lilly Allen — graduated 290 seniors.
At Big Sky High School, meanwhile, 225 graduates received diplomas. Among them were Student Body Presidents Ruby Airhart and Madalyn Jones, as well as speakers Noel Migliaccio and Snpaqsin Morigeau. Seeley-Swan High School's graduation ceremony takes place Sunday in Seeley Lake.
Maxwell and Student Body President Melina LaPlante reminisced on their tumultuous four years, which started with high expectations in 2019. The pair recounted the disruptions they encountered in early 2020 and the adjustments they made throughout the subsequent years, all of which led them and their peers to the commencement ceremony this weekend.
Keynote Speaker Johnny Ledyard, who was born in Michigan but grew up in Ennis, highlighted the importance of showing kindness amid the rocky high school careers of the students he stewarded at Hellgate.
“One simple act of kindness towards another student can make their entire year,” he reminded the graduates.
And it was this kindness and sense of camaraderie that stuck with many of the departing seniors Saturday morning.
Both Avari and Devan Tripp said their social circles were the highlights of their educational careers so far. The pair will carry those connections with them as Avari heads off to a gap year and Devan travels south to Arizona for flight school.
Amilia Ma, similarly, stressed the importance of social opportunities during her time at Hellgate.
“Lunch was really nice,” said the senior who is destined for Soka University in California.
And for Julian Stier, state champion soccer player, the bonds he built with his decorated team meant the most to him.
“I think my favorite part was winning the state cup title for soccer for the fourth time,” said the UM-bound graduate.
