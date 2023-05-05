Demographer Jerome McKibben predicts Missoula County’s housing woes are coming to a close — eventually.

The South Carolina-based researcher recently released the results from a 10-year population study of Missoula County Public Schools, and he said it appears the area’s population and housing availability are trending in a healthy direction.

Housing, McKibben predicted, “will be a huge factor” in the coming years for MCPS. But he said, “Missoula’s in great shape.”

McKibben’s sunny outlook — which flies in the face of much recent consternation over housing prices and availability — derives from several long-term demographic trends.

Primary among those were changes in housing patterns among the baby boomer generation. As that population ages, its membership will shrink and individuals will downsize out of single-family residences in the district, according to McKibben. While the rate and size of that shift are hard to pin down, he said, the end result will be an opening of single-family homes throughout Missoula County.

“That’s going to happen at different paces and magnitudes around the district,” he clarified, pointing out that the various zones within MCPS have vastly disparate homeownership rates.

Lowell and Paxson Elementary schools have the lowest homeownership rates in the district, for example, with 25.8% and 38.5% respectively. Meanwhile, Chief Charlo and Jeannette Rankin Elementary schools, where homeownership is most prevalent, have 73.3% and 76.1% homeownership rates, respectively.

While the housing market opens up, McKibben added, the younger portion of the population will also slow. The speedy overall growth seen over the past 20 years won’t be matched in the next 10, McKibben predicted.

As evidence, McKibben pointed to the U.S. overall population growth rate, which was the second slowest in the last decade out of all U.S. history, per census data. The under-18 population dropped by 1 million throughout that same time period.

“That’s going to have long-range implications for education,” McKibben said.

In Missoula, McKibben forecast, school-age growth will continue, but modestly.

Total district enrollment is forecast to increase by 112 students, or 1.2%, between 2022-23 and 2027-28. Total enrollment will increase by 228 students, or 2.4%, from 2027-28 to 2032-33.

In the short-term, however, MCPS high schools should brace for an influx of students as the children whose families moved into Missoula during the COVID-19 pandemic reach their teens. In Western states particularly, McKibben highlighted, high school students fold back into county districts despite attending lower grades outside the district, as is the case for schools like the Target Range School District.

Montana, according to McKibben, sees this “rather unique system” on a larger scale than any other state.

Of the high school wave, McKibben said, “it’s comin’.”

The slowing growth trends are likely to bump up against an immediate need for more high school infrastructure in the coming years, McKibben pointed out. In spite of his optimism that the “whole mechanism” is well-designed in Missoula County, he nonetheless warned: “They’ve got some challenges, no doubt about it.”

In the mind of interim Superintendent Russ Lodge, those challenges need to be addressed soon.

“For me, right now, where I sit, I think we do (have a housing problem),” Lodge said.

Maybe, he ventured, that problem will ease in the second half of the coming decade, but the supply-and-demand dynamic presently is an issue for the district and its students.

Still, Lodge was optimistic, like McKibben, that housing will not be as dire in the 2030s as it is today. He was equally positive in evaluating the district’s capacity to handle the population ebbs and flows.

“Utilization of our buildings is going pretty well for most of them,” he said. With the current spike in student numbers, he explained, it’s hard to be reactive. But modest growth, according to Lodge, is much more manageable.

“I’d like to stay proactive,” he stressed, adding the school will look at determining whether to conduct a school boundary study at a work session on Tuesday.

And while the district has little control over housing inventory, Missoula County is taking various measures to improve countywide housing stock in the next few years.

“Missoula County has been, I think, really aggressive in trying to address this and trying to get ahead of this as fast as we can,” said Senior Planner Andrew Hagemeier. He pointed to efforts like zoning code reform, which wrapped up last summer, as well as infrastructure planning, like the $13 million joint federal grant secured to support the Sx͏ʷtpqyen area.

Going forward, Hagemeier said, the county is eyeing infrastructure additions at the Wye and public outreach around the Bonner-Milltown area’s future growth opportunities. In addition to these market-rate housing initiatives, the county’s Housing Action Plan, adopted in winter 2022, also outlines avenues to support deed-restricted housing options.

With all of this momentum around housing from the county, Hagemeier sees reasons to believe McKibben’s optimism. But he only cautiously agreed with the demographer’s forecast.

“We’ve certainly had this crazy exponential growth of housing costs,” Hagemeier acknowledged. But growth trends, despite the COVID-related influx, have stayed remarkably steady throughout Missoula’s history.

“Missoula, if you look historically over decades, we’ve had crazy consistency,” he said. The area has regularly maintained 1% growth per year for decades. Even including the surge around 2020, Hagemeier added, Missoula’s period of most significant growth actually happened in the 1970s.

“We can deal with that,” he said of the modest growth rate.

Housing prices remain a concern nonetheless. Hagemeier explained increasing housing costs should, in theory, slow the rate of in-migration. But Hagemeier noted the soaring cost of housing hasn’t limited in-migration in Bozeman, where the median listing home price was $825,000 in April 2023.

The economics at which Missoula might see slower growth is therefore hard to predict, said Hagemeier: “Where that price point is, I don’t know.”