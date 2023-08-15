Micah Hill attended at least 14 different schools during his childhood, much of which was spent in foster care.

It was in the schools that he found his life changed, teaching him things like grit and perseverance beyond the normal subject matter of the curriculum. He owes his current role, as incoming superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, to the relationships he found in his classrooms.

“The connections I made with teachers, coaches and adults who saw someone who was worth investing in helped define my trajectory and my passion for education,” Hill said.

He’s now spent more than 25 years in public education. As the new school year approaches at MCPS, he’s looking to focus on building relationships in the schools and community, improving school safety and bolstering support for staff.

Hill started this July. Previously, he was superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools. The Missoula position represents a departure for him after more than 20 years of living in Kalispell.

Hill graduated from Montana State University with a degree in English education in 1997, the first in his family to graduate from college. He then taught English and coached at Colstrip High School for a year.

“I think it was a great place for me to kind of cut my teeth in education,” Hill said, remarking on the nice quality of the facilities in the coal-funded town.

After that, he lived in Kalispell, also teaching English and coaching at Bigfork’s High School. In 2001, he began teaching at Kalispell High School. It would be his last year in the classroom as he took his first of many administrative roles as the dean of students and activities director there.

He hasn’t looked back. In 2004, he became the middle school principal at Linderman High School. In 2007, he became assistant principal at the newly formed Glacier High School, where he was hired as principal in 2018 up to 2020, when he left for the position of superintendent.

“I love the job,” Hill said of his administrative roles. “Every day is a new day, different challenges. You just don’t know what’s going to happen. Sometimes as much as you might prepare for things, other things happen, and I thrive on that. I like being that instructional leader from a principal standpoint, but also as a superintendent. That focus on how we improve student outcomes is important to me.”

Hill will oversee an estimated 9,500 students at MCPS, an increase from the 6,350 students at Kalispell Public Schools. It’s also a pay increase — from his previous annual salary of $172,530 in Kalispell to his current salary of $190,000.

MCPS’s Board of Trustees restarted a superintendent search this February after difficulties finding candidates with experience running a district the size of Missoula. In March, the board chose Hill to replace Interim Superintendent Russ Lodge after he was the sole finalist in the second pool of applicants.

Board Chair Wilena Old Person said in a statement to the Missoulian that Hill best met the needs of the school and generated a favorable response with the community.

“We felt that Superintendent Hill fit our district’s needs and met our expectations of working in a large AA district. . . . His dedication to public education stood out the most to me as Chair of MCPS Board of Trustees,” Old Person stated.

Hill said the transition has gone well for him so far.

“Being a superintendent of a large district, a lot of the responsibilities and jobs are the same,” Hill said. “You’re just dealing with a different community, values, norms and culture, so you have to kind of evaluate that.”

The position brings Hill closer to his three kids, who were raised in Kalispell and now are all living in Missoula. Since arriving in Missoula, he’s rafted the Clark Fork and the Blackfoot rivers, visited the downtown farmers markets, and attended a concert at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

“From a job perspective, leaving a place where I’ve been for 25 years and raised my family has been a little more challenging,” he said. “But overall, my assessment of Missoula has just been awesome.”

Entry plan

In March, Hill promised to “hit the ground running” in his pitch to the MCPS Board of Trustees with an entry plan prepared for the first 90 days of the school year.

After starting, Hill said it’s been a lot of long days as he introduces himself to government officials, organizations and nonprofits ahead of the school year.

“A big part of the job right now is really just listening and understanding the things that are important, the things that have been successful, things that we want to do even better, but then also the challenges,” he said.

One of the challenges Hill will have to confront is shrinking enrollment at the elementary level and growing enrollment at the high school level, potentially triggering future budget cuts. Some facilities like Washington Middle School are nearing maximum capacity. Earlier this year, a school-hired demographer noted existing trends of students attending school out of district for the earlier grades then shifting to in-district high schools. This was compounded by an influx of families with older children moving to Missoula during COVID-19.

“It’s no surprise to people that Missoula is a hard place to find housing and affordable housing at that,” Hill said. “We want a lot of growth and to encourage that, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult in the present moment. Funding goes where the kids go.”

Hill said the expensive housing can result in pushing families out of the boundaries of MCPS to other school districts around Missoula where housing might be more affordable.

Changing enrollment numbers alongside the loss of COVID funding that supported positions focused on behavioral and mental health results in, among other things, the school navigating a somewhat shrinking budget in areas.

Hill noted an expanding budget as Missoula schools try to provide more services and activities. In this upcoming year, the school will add three new early kindergarten classes to two existing early kindergarten classes.

“We’re responsible for health services and mental health services,” Hill said. “It just keeps expanding. All of this stuff that isn’t necessarily required by law are things we’ve said as a community and as a school district are really important. Our end goal is to improve student outcomes. And so, if we can remove barriers for kids, whether it be mental health barriers or food insecurity or housing or transportation or health care, that’s what we will do.”

Hill said he’s been impressed by the history of the support the schools have seen through school levies. Earlier this year, Missoula voters supported all four school levies on the ballot. This included a $4.9 million high school building reserve fund levy and a $3.5 million elementary building reserve levy. In Kalispell this year, while a $354,327 elementary levy passed, a roughly $2.5 million high school levy failed.

Bonds for facilities improvements are unlikely, Hill said. However, another year of proposed levies are to be expected to stay current on funding, he added, with the potential of a safety levy to invest in counselors, school resource officers, cameras and infrastructure improvements.

Prevention-first safety

Hill looks to prioritize staff and student safety concerns as part of his entry plan.

In April, there was a high school active-shooter threat posted on social media regarding Hellgate High School, and a student assault occurred at Meadow Hill Middle School that same month.

“Our staff deserve to know and understand that they have a safe place to go to work,” Hill told the MCPS Board of Trustees recently. “And our students need to know that they have a safe place to come to school every day and so we’re just going to continue to try and get better than that.”

While things like social media threats remain out of the district’s control, Hill emphasized the best way to accomplish a safe environment is by building relationships and focusing on prevention first.

“It’s practice and it’s communicating, but really it’s about relationships, and especially with students and families,” Hill said. “We may not be able to control the random person that we don’t have affection with, but I think that’s probably our best bet.”

Supporting staff

The cost of housing similarly affects the attractiveness of school positions in Missoula, Hill said. The school currently has several dozen openings, 10 of those being teacher jobs. Statewide, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen estimated in July that there are 1,000 openings for teachers.

Hill said prospective Montana educators can easily head across state lines to Idaho or Wyoming and make $15,000 more than they would in Montana. Montana has the lowest starting salary in the United States: an average of $33,568, according to an April report from the National Education Association. In Wyoming and Idaho, teachers have a starting salary of $47,321 and $40,394, respectively.

“Backbone employees,” what Hill refers to as paraprofessionals, food service workers, custodians and other “people who they rely on every day to make school happen” can be more difficult to find than teachers in some cases with relatively low wages offered compared with the open market.

“You can tell them that Missoula is a great place to work,” he said. “It’s a great community, great work culture and high job satisfaction. It’s those intangible things that aren’t necessarily tied to salary, but you can’t live off of the scenery.”

Hill told trustees he’s looking to further support staff in the upcoming year to improve retention.

“I constantly ask people, ‘What can I do to support you?’” he said. “I can’t always provide everything, and I can’t do it all right at once, but that’s a really genuine statement. As we move into the school year, I want to be the one who understands what the challenges are, and then find ways to support that.”

Hill will be assisting with budget discussions as the trustees finalize their spending plan this Thursday.

“As chair, I am confident to say that Superintendent Hill will have a positive impact in the district and he will work closely with the board on the upcoming budget and boundary discussions that will impact all MCPS families,” Old Person stated. “An item the board continually discusses is that we need to keep students first and he is ready to work with us.”

Reflecting on his past in Kalispell, Hill is most proud professionally of the innovative ways they built on their curriculum that required the administration to deeply evaluate what is most effective for their students, whether that is a three-week summer course in Glacier National Park or a 90-day, in-classroom course.

“It was one of those things until we step back and say: ‘Here’s the things that we’re doing. And here’s what we’re doing really well, but can we do something even better, and is that going to move the needle in terms of outcomes for our students?’” Hill said. “So, that was a big part of our educational push in Kalispell.”

On a personal level, Hill is most proud of the connections he formed there. He is excited to begin serving Missoula in the upcoming school year.

“A big part of the job right now is really just listening and understanding the district culture, the things that are important, the things that have been successful, and that we want to do even better, but then also the challenges,” Hill told the trustees last Tuesday. “As I’m doing that, I’m trying to prioritize those tasks and how do I work to support those and identify those long-term goals in that future. I’ll just say that I’m super excited about it.”