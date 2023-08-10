Missoula County Public Schools is struggling to hire for positions ahead of the school year, as the MCPS Board of Trustees considered Tuesday further increasing wages for various positions to address a staffing shortage.

The school district currently has openings for 10 teachers, 36 paraprofessionals, 10 custodians, seven food service workers, five special-ed teachers, four noon duty and bus aides, and two administrative positions. Places like Lowell Elementary have seven paraprofessional openings currently.

“We're in a tough spot for this time of the year,” MCPS Executive Director of Human Resources Trevor Laboski told the Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Laboski said it’s worse in some areas than last year, with there being a general lack of applicants coming in.

“The most concerning part for me is that many of these positions remained unfilled throughout the year last year,” Laboski said. “So, we're really struggling to fill the team.”

The schools regularly have to use substitutes as a result of the gaps. Substitutes might only be able to work certain days or hours. The school district already plans to fill in some of the empty positions this school year with substitutes.

Yet the school district has been consistently short on substitutes, according to Human Resources Supervisor Mischelle Thomas in an interview with the Missoulian. It’s something that has only worsened in the last few years after the pandemic.

“We're always in need of substitutes,” Thomas said. “Because right now the word I'm going to use is that we need a ton.”

The MCPS Board of Trustees will present several wage increases for substitutes as part of the annual budget Aug. 17. The intent is to remain competitive with other available jobs and attract greater interest in the positions, according to Laboski.

Substitute teacher wages will increase from $14.50 an hour to $15.35 an hour, substitute paraprofessional wages from $14.50 to $15.25 and substitute custodian wages from $14.50 to $15.25.

Permanent building substitute wages will increase from $15.50 an hour to $16.50 an hour. Those positions are typically full time, replacing permanent staff positions that can’t be filled.

Trustee Koan Mercer said at Tuesday’s meeting the schools need to invest more in wages as he expects substitute vacancies to be present this school year.

“I think for the coming year the market is showing we are not supplying enough money for the supply,” Mercer said. “But money is finite, so that means taking something away. My big request to the administration this year is that we need to have those decisions made at the board level and not have it be something just rubber stamped at the August budget meeting.”

Trustee Grace Decker agreed with Mercer, saying the substitute positions are the “last trailing ember” of what MCPS has arranged to make up for permanent staff openings. The number of open positions they have this close to the school year gives her anxiety, she said.

“We have to be really proactive about trying to get our wages where they need to be to keep pace in this community where people are leaving because they can't afford to rent a place,” Decker said.

Thomas said teaching positions fill relatively quickly in the school district.

They've been issuing around five or more provisional licenses a year for applicants who might not meet specific state teaching requirements but have past experience teaching elsewhere or have specific experience with the subject matter.

Thomas said unfulfilled teaching positions like culinary arts in high school, for instance, will then be removed as a class or combined with other classes.

Difficulties are more common with custodial positions or paraprofessionals, even though they are often more flexible, Thomas said.

Thomas attributed the higher need for paraprofessionals coming from enrollment increases in the special education program and existing retention issues.

An estimated 1,260 of the school district’s total enrollment is eligible for the special education program. An additional 100 was just enrolled last year because of more people moving into Missoula, Thomas said.

“The special-needs population has grown and some of the needs of students have become greater,” she said. “It makes us have the need for more paraeducators and more special education teachers, but also in that special education area, the burnout is much higher. So that's where we see a lot of a lot more turnover on the paraeducator side.”

Special Education Director Virginia Haines described their retention struggles as a “revolving door.” Haines said there are times in the school year where they will find most positions filled only to have eight or 10 positions open later in the year.

“With COVID-19, there's a lot of companies that have moved to remote only,” she said. “And so, I think it has opened some doors that maybe hadn't been opened before that. So, people who might have considered being a paraeducator before are taking a position where they're working virtually.”

When short of paraprofessionals, they will utilize shifts for existing paraprofessionals with special needs students. Additionally, they will use other staff in the building to fill in the spots.

“We’ve learned to work hard to be pretty creative to meet the needs of our kids,” Haines said.