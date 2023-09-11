A candidate in the running for Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction has left multiple school districts around the country under mysterious and contentious circumstances and was essentially forced out at a small rural district in Montana after what many say was a botched implementation of a program that allowed kids to learn at their own pace.

Sharyl Allen was the deputy superintendent at Montana's Office of Public Instruction from 2020 until August of this year. She was Superintendent Elsie Arntzen's longest-lasting deputy, but she is no longer in that position. Her departure from the Office of Public Instruction was first reported last week by the Daily Montanan.

Allen did not return an email requesting comment for this story.

Allen has filed to run as a Republican for Superintendent of the Office of Public Instruction in 2024.

Allen was the superintendent of the Conrad Public School district, an hour north of Great Falls, for three years. In the fall of 2017, she implemented a "personalized learning" program that allowed students to learn at their own pace without a set schedule and testing regimen for specific courses.

By April of 2019, after less than two academic years of the program, Allen had submitted a letter of resignation to the school board after a group of concerned parents decided the program wasn't working.

Allen's candidacy for the top public education job in Montana comes as distressing news to Phil Springer, a retired chemistry, physics and science teacher who taught in Conrad Public Schools for 25 years. He said the personalized learning program, and Allen's implementation of it, was a disaster for the district.

"As a very experienced teacher, I'll tell you it was pretty much a consummate failure," Springer said. "It really did tear Conrad Schools down, just tore it down."

When asked what he meant by that, Springer said he was talking about "discipline and kids' attitudes about scholastics."

Springer said the program, implemented in the high school, allowed teenagers to decided on a daily basis how much they were going to study.

"I remember what I was like in high school," Springer said. "So with this program, kids could skip class. It was a terrible situation. It was not good. Kids were falling behind."

Springer said Allen implemented the model after visiting a school in Idaho and a school in Canada.

"It's just a program that in an ideal situation it'd be a pretty cool thing, but it requires a lot more staff and a whole different setup," Springer said. "In my classes, I felt I wasn't getting near as deep in the material and near the amount of material taught as I had been (previously). Kids would not show up, and they'd really have to try at the end, so you would have a tremendous amount of stuff at the end."

Semester tests fell by the wayside, Springer recalled. Students were allowed to take tests when they wanted, he said. Kids were allowed to be in study halls, but he remembers a few of his kids coming into his classroom to study because the study hall areas had become loud and distracting.

Springer said the program relies more on aides helping the kids, but the district was understaffed.

"If you don't make (the students) be in class you better have somebody supervising them," Springer said. "(Allen) sold it like it was college. But I sat my chemistry kids down and told them it was nothing like college. The demands were nothing like they were gonna see. I told them let me be in your pocket the first time you say, 'I'm not ready to take a test, I'll take it later.' Just let me be there. I wanna see it."

Springer also said Allen's leadership skills were lacking. He said she would constantly tell him he was "being negative" when he questioned the personalized learning program. He also felt that she was unable to take constructive criticism.

Several other current school district employees confirmed to the Missoulian that they felt the program, and Allen's rushed implementation of the program, were failures. However, those people declined to speak on the record because they're still employed by the district.

Allen supporter speaks

Former Conrad Public Schools board member Lisa Schmidt is a supporter of Allen.

"She's really smart, visionary," Schmidt explained. "If she can find people to implement her vision, she's going to be really great for Montana students."

Schmidt was on the board when Allen resigned. Schmidt said Allen's personalized learning program was only a failure because of how it was implemented, not because the program can't work.

"Looking back with 20/20 hindsight, we didn't convince the community that this was really important, that our school district was not serving the needs of the community at the time," Schmidt said. "My high school journalism teacher told us that the first paragraph of the story should tell the reader why they should care. And we never told the community why they should care. We implemented it very quickly. Teachers were uncertain about how to implement individualized learning in the classroom, so there was a lot of confusion and people were uncomfortable. Those were the two mistakes that were made."

Schmidt said that her goals when she joined the board were to get the district's finances in order and create more accountability for the staff. She said there was a "good old boy culture" in the district.

"I was on the school board for not very long before we hired (Allen) and I was well aware of this culture," Schmidt said. "I think everybody in every job needs to have accountability. I'm not saying that I thought the teachers were doing a bad job. That's not what I mean at all. We just need to recognize people who are doing an outstanding job and reward them and help people who might be able to improve and help them improve. But you gotta be able to measure that first."

Schmidt said she agrees with Allen's assessment that the personalized learning program can be successful because you can "meet students where they're at."

But she agrees that many people in the community quickly soured on the program.

"It became pretty darn contentious," Schmidt said. "There were five of us on the school board and four of us had kids who had teachers say something to the kids. They were criticizing us. Teachers were punishing our kids."

Schmidt said she called a few teachers and told them to "lay off," but that she was talking only as a parent and not as a school board member.

"I kind of turn into a Rottweiler when my kids are involved," Schmidt said. "But it got worse and worse. When our kids were being threatened, the school board members said, 'We're not going to continue this program.' It wasn't worth the cost to them. Sharyl quit because she was the target and she knew that this battle wasn't going to end. The community went after her as the target. They should have gone after the school board, but they didn't. Basically, she took the rap."

Schmidt said she really believes in personalized learning as a philosophy.

"It's a far more effective way to teach our kids," she said.

Schmidt said she wouldn't necessarily characterize Allen as a "close friend" but she's still in contact with Allen.

Multiple resignations

Allen submitted her resignation in 2019. The Conrad school district and Allen executed a "negotiated agreement" at that time. The document, sent to the Missoulian by the school district after a records request, stated that Allen had a full year left on her contract but that the two parties both agreed to end it early. (Find the document attached to this story online at Missoulian.com).

"Whereas, in light of the differing perspectives of some (in the) community and in order to pursue other career options that will be a better fit for Allen, the parties are mutually desirous of negotiating an early cessation of the employment contract."

Mysteriously, only two people were allowed to respond to people calling the district for references for Allen.

"Any and all employment referenced on Allen's employment with the District will be referred only to current board chair Craig Broesder or high school principal Danele Dyer," the agreement stated. "It is expressly agreed between the parties that Broesder and Dyer are the only individuals associated with the District with the authority to respond to employment-related inquiries in reference to Allen's employment with the District."

Dyer sent the Missoulian only a short statement, saying the public school board meeting minutes "speak for themselves." The Missoulian was unable to reach Broesder.

Allen's resignation from Conrad Public Schools was not the first time she abruptly left a school district before her contract ended.

In 2007, Allen resigned as the superintendent of Mingus Union High School District in Cottonwood, Arizona. She had two years left on her three-year contract, according to a Journal AZ story at the time.

“I believe that I have consistently acted in a legal and ethical manner in discharging my duties as the superintendent of this district,” Allen read from a prepared statement, according to the story. "When personal insinuations or attacks occur, it is usually done because the facts cannot be substantiated. It’s an old, old trick."

In the story, former Mingus Union High School District board member Jim Ledbetter responded to her statement.

"Characterizing my request for information as old, old tricks, and characterizing my allegations as vicious attacks is false,” Ledbetter is quoted as saying. "The board has presented information to its (legal) counsel and that counsel asked for more information. I believe the board has the power, and indeed the obligation, to look at these questions of hiring and spending practices. It is not an attempt to fracture the board. But rather, the board’s legal and fiscal responsibility to do so."

Ledbetter, currently an attorney in Arizona, did not respond to a request for comment.

The newspaper also quoted one person who supported Allen.

Allen then served as a superintendent of Jefferson High School District in Boulder, Montana, from July of 2007 until June of 2009. It's unclear why she left Boulder, but she then got a job as the superintendent of Grand Canyon School in Coconino County, Arizona.

In 2013, the Grand Canyon School's governing board voted unanimously to immediately terminate Allen's contract.

At the school board meeting when Allen's contract was terminated, the local newspaper, Williams News, reported that two Grand Canyon School parents had notified school board members of a statement of no confidence petition against Allen with more than 70 signatures.

"The petition lists high turnover and low staff retention, poor student performance, poor communication, incomplete curriculum, lack of accountability for payroll and tax errors, poor management of facilities and resources and disregard for separation of church and state as key concerns among parents," the Williams News story said.

The newspaper also quoted two people who supported Allen.

In 2019, about a month before she submitted her resignation in Conrad, Allen testified in front of a Montana Legislature committee to tout her program.

“We had people calling for my resignation saying how dare I challenge their kids like this," she was quoted as saying by reporter Tim Pierce of the University of Montana Legislative News Service. “Too many kids have their eyes rolled in the back of their heads because we keep teaching them the same stuff or saying, ‘You all need this.' But what we’re really trying to say is, ‘What is the student passion that drives our curriculum?’ We think that’s what the future looks like.”

Phil Springer, the retired science teacher in Conrad, said Allen's method of implementing the new program doesn't bode well for how she'd perform as Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

"I would not call her a 'people person' by any means," he said. "It was getting to be pretty much an uproar around town to get rid of her. I sure as hell wouldn't go work for her. She'd be very hard to work for. She definitely could hold a grudge. She didn't forget things."

Elsie Arntzen responds

Several people in Conrad, including Springer, told the Missoulian that Montana Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad, was instrumental in getting Allen a job with the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

Jones did not return a request for comment on Monday.

The Missoulian was able to reach Brian O'Leary, the communications director for the Montana Office of Public Instruction. He discussed the Missoulian's questions with Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and passed along answers to the Missoulian's questions.

When asked if Arntzen was aware of the failed implementation of the personalized learning program in Conrad prior to being hired, O'Leary said, "Superintendent Arntzen spoke with Representative Llew Jones about Ms. Allen prior to hiring her to implement the Transformational Learning and Advanced Opportunities initiatives at OPI in June 2019."

When asked why Allen was hired for the deputy position, O'Leary said "Ms. Allen was hired as Deputy Superintendent in April 2020 because she successfully implemented and created guidance documents on Transformational Learning and Advanced Opportunities."

The Missoulian asked Arntzen what her estimation was of Allen's job performance.

O'Leary's response:

"As Deputy Superintendent, Ms. Allen assisted Superintendent Arntzen on many projects and initiatives including:

O'Leary said that the Office of Public Instruction does not support or endorse any political candidates. He noted that there are two candidates for state Superintendent who have served as deputies under Superintendent Arntzen.

(The other is Susie Hedalen, a fellow Republican, who is the vice chair of the Montana Board of Public Education. The only other candidate to file so far is Montana Sen. Shannon O'Brien, a Democrat who was once dean of Missoula College.)

The Missoulian asked Arntzen why Allen left the job as deputy superintendent.

"Ms. Allen’s last day at OPI was Aug. 11, 2023," O'Leary said. "In her resignation letter, she mentioned family care and personal/professional pursuits. OPI can confirm that she is now serving as Superintendent of Harrison Public School."

When the Missoulian called Harrison Public School, a small district in the town of Harrison located, between Butte and Bozeman, a secretary said Superintendent Allen was "with a student."

A voicemail left for Allen, requesting comment, was not returned.