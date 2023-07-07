Montana school boards are voting to update outdated guiding principles from “separation of church and state” to “balance between church and state” following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The proposed change to the Montana School Board Association (MTSBA) principles reflect a “completely different landscape” with a part of Montana’s Constitution no longer enforceable, according to MTSBA Executive Director Lance Melton.

“You go from five years ago to now and it’s night and day in what we’ve seen and all that school boards now need to watch out for and pay attention to,” Melton said.

The association represents virtually all of Montana’s school districts. Lobbying, resources and general guidance to school boards are all provided by the association.

Melton said school staff, coaches and teachers are now held to a different standard in how they can express themselves religiously. A shift toward free expression led by Supreme Court rulings means public school districts have less ability to penalize employees regarding religion.

“It’s not something I would’ve suggested was the case five years ago, and I would’ve not advised as much to school boards back then either,” Melton said.

Additionally, religious schools in Montana can now receive public funding and support.

The church-and-state change is in response to recent Supreme Court cases. The Supreme Court case Kennedy v. Bremerton School District ruled in June 2022 a football coach was wrongly fired for leading prayers at the 50-yard line after his team’s games.

Other cases like Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer determined a Missouri Church had a right to receive a public grant for playground materials in 2017 and Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue found that religious schools cannot be excluded from receiving public funding in 2020.

The Montana Constitution states that any aid-like financial allocation is prohibited to religious or sectarian schools. Supreme Court rulings have left that part of Montana’s Constitution untenable, Melton said.

“We can’t enforce that section anymore because the highest court in the land has since found it unconstitutional,” he said.

Additionally, the Montana Constitution states religious tenets should not be advocated in any public educational institution and that attendance should not be required at any religious service.

Melton said the Kennedy case has blurred the lines for permitted religious involvement by school district employees, but prohibition of advocacy of a religion remains intact, he said.

MSTBA's proposed guidelines state school boards should act in accordance with obligations “of guarding the constitutional rights of families and children” and “in accordance with particular court rulings, ensure an appropriate balance between freedom of religion and avoidance of endorsement of a particular religion.”

Montana school boards will also vote on a gap analysis by MTSBA ahead of the next legislative session focusing on the infringement of constitutional rights with enacted laws among other things.

Under the Montana Quality Education Coalition, MTSBA has filed a suit stopping House Bill 562, which allows for the creation of charter schools outside of the current public education systems. The bill would unconstitutionally divert public funds to private schools, according to the lawsuit. MTSBA also plans to support a legal challenge to House Bill 393 regarding private special education funding reimbursements.

Montana school boards will continue voting on the various updates proposed by MTSBA until the end of July. The annual votes historically have passed.