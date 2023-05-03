A set of funding requests for Missoula County Public Schools passed in Tuesday’s school elections, according to the MCPS website.

These included general fund levies and building reserve levies.

The general fund levies, which account for about 20% of MCPS general fund revenue, provide the funding needed for normal operating expenses, including staffing and programs, and also pay for utilities, insurance, supplies, curriculum and instructional materials.

Elementary District (K-8) General Fund levy:

Total amount: $261,504



Cost per $100,000 in assessed property value: $2.58/year

High School District (9-12) levy:

Total amount: $128,054



Cost per $100,000 in assessed property value: $0.69/year

In addition, voters supported building reserve levies funding enhanced safety with facility modifications, strengthened campus security with new equipment and system upgrades and a healthy learning environment with timely repairs and regular maintenance. That maintenance includes roof repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades and grounds maintenance.

The most recent MCPS building reserve levies were approved by Missoula County voters in 2011 and expired in 2016 (Elementary District) and 2018 (High School District).

Elementary District (K-8) Building Reserve levy

Total amount: $3.5 million ($700,000 a year for five years)



Tax increase per $100,000 in assessed property value: $6.48/year

High School District (9-12) Building Reserve levy

Total amount: $4.9 million ($700,000 a year for seven years)



Tax increase per $100,000 in assessed property value: $3.61/year

“A special thanks to the Missoula community,” MCPS wrote on its website. “Voters have shown support for Missoula County Public Schools. The passage of both the general fund levies and building reserve levies in this year’s school elections continues that legacy of strong local support.”

This story will be updated.