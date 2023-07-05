Upon entering the Clapp building, University of Montana students and faculty are greeted with a warning: Don't disturb the asbestos that’s been there for 52 years.

The asbestos remains in the fireproofing on beams, ceiling tiles, floor tiles, exterior insulation, lab countertops and pipe insulation throughout, a sign says.

The hazard also surrounds the black-and-white exterior of the sciences building in 1-inch-thick asbestos boards that struggle to insulate the building. Work to remove the asbestos started in 2006, where the toxic fibrous mineral was removed from the third and fourth floors over two years using funding from the state of Montana.

Now, $27 million in funding secured from a recently approved state appropriations bill will help finish removing the asbestos in the basement and the first and second floors. It will also address other long-standing safety and maintenance needs for one of the most heavily used buildings on UM’s campus.

“The building has aged past its usefulness,” UM Project Director Connor Stahly said.

Clapp has confronted failures around sewer lines, cooling water and frozen pipes in recent years. Asbestos has also been a limiting factor in how the university can maintain the building. Plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems need updating. A more efficient heating and cooling system will also be added as part of the renovations.

The building will also receive a facelift. Those 1-inch asbestos boards made for a largely energy-inefficient building.

Director of Facilities Services Paul Trumbley said he’s excited for work to begin. After receiving an allocation for an update to the forestry building last legislative session, Trumbley wasn’t expecting as large an allocation as the university got for the project. He said the more than $45 million (including the Clapp Building) provided by the 2023 legislative session for UM projects is the largest he has seen.

“I've only been here about eight years, but it seems like it kind of cycles between us and MSU getting a major project,” Trumbley said. “But luckily the state is investing more and with a surplus into the university system.”

UM will also contribute $10 million for the Clapp project in addition to the $27 million allocated by the state.

A study was conducted when asbestos was removed from the building’s top floors. According to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz, having the evidence showing asbestos presence helped obtain the funding.

“That’s why we think the Legislature thought it was such an important project to move forward on,” Kuntz said. “And so, we’re grateful for their support.”

Some of the other needs for Clapp include upgrading an elevator that has been only available for freight for the past year and a half, after being found unsafe for human use. This has left only the first floor available for people with accessibility needs.

The Clapp building fire alarm system is also planned to be replaced, with a separate $780,000 allocated for it.

“It’s been on our list for a couple years,” Trumbley said. “It's kind of just aged out towards not being maintainable anymore where we need to upgrade it.”

Restroom fixtures will also be updated. Many of the building’s restrooms fail to meet accessibility standards.

The interior of the classrooms will also see more updates as part of a larger commitment to classroom upgrades across campus. The improvements will make them more interactive between professors and students and provide greater audiovisual technology.

“When you walk into the building, we want to make it look more modern and up-to-date,” Kuntz said.

Hallways will also be modernized to have a common area similar to most newer buildings on campus. Development on Clapp is estimated to start next year. Construction is expected to take a year, at least.

“It will be an upgrade to (the) campus with system improvements and the ability to be more comfortable,” Trumbley said. "Plus an envelope that is better insulated just helps that comfort level. The classroom changes will obviously be great for our learning environment. People will be pleasantly surprised when we get done. It's going to feel very new and fresh.”