As the University of Montana seeks to maintain affordable housing options and meet student needs, the Missoula campus is planning construction of a roughly 600-bed residence tower.

It would be UM's largest dorm on campus by far. The estimated $105-million project received approval to spend $5.6 million from university coffers for planning last November. Construction would be followed by potential demolition of three of UM’s oldest dorms and consideration of redeveloping university apartments.

“We want to make sure that we can keep up with enrollment and have a new facility for residence hall students that really met their needs,” Executive Director of UM Housing and Community Standards Sandy Curtis said. “And building a new residence hall is about giving our students the ability for them to prosper academically here on campus.”

Plans call for a seven-story dorm hall, consisting mostly of double bedrooms and some single bedrooms. The residence hall is expected to be about 170,000 square feet in size. For comparison, the university's largest dorms, Jesse and Aber, are 11 stories, 87,950 square feet each with a maximum capacity of 397 beds.

The new dorm will be located on the southwest corner of campus where basketball and volleyball courts and a parking lot are located. The location was determined due to its proximity to other dorms and the cafeteria while maintaining little disruption on campus during its construction.

Construction is expected to begin next summer with plans for it to be completed in two years in the summer of 2026.

The average age of the university’s dorms is 66 years. The last opening of a new dorm was Pantzer Hall in 1996. Once the construction of the residence hall is complete, it would allow for demolition of the 70-year-old Craig Hall, the 86-year-old Duniway Hall and the 102-year-old Elrod Hall — a total of 587 beds. The north end of Craig was already partially demolished this year with the continuing construction of an updated UM cafeteria.

A second new residence hall is planned to be put up before the end of the decade.

“The decision we would make would be based on the data of the housing that is needed,” Kuntz said. “So, it'll really vary about where we're at in the housing demand cycle. At that point, there might be a situation where one (residence hall) goes down first but we keep the others to keep that supply up. Our ultimate guiding principle through this whole effort is to make sure that we have enough affordable housing supply.”

Curtis said it would be too costly to renovate and modernize the old dorms to meet the needs of students and to make them energy-efficient.

“There's just lots of different things there,” Curtis said. “You have to touch every single system in an older building when you're doing a renovation. From heat, electrical, water, it all just makes it very cost-prohibitive to go in and do those renovations.”

The dorms planned for demolition aren’t in compliance with ADA (American with Disabilities Act) standards, leaving students in wheelchairs relegated to other dorms or to just the first floors.

There is not a single residence hall on campus that is fully ADA-accessible. A $12-million ongoing renovation on the Knowles dorm brings some improvements to accessibility such as wider bathroom stalls and the entrance to bathrooms being wide enough for a wheelchair.

A classroom is planned in the residence hall, which will be the first dorm to receive full air conditioning on campus.

The university decided to prioritize construction of the residence hall after rising enrollment numbers necessitated more first-year housing. In academic year 2014, residence halls were 97% full before dipping down to 65% in 2018 and 60% in 2019. In academic year 2022, residence halls were 93% full with the university reopening four floors of Aber at the start of the year to accommodate the demand.

The change in plans was amid ongoing construction as Aber was being converted to office space. Aber will continue to be used as dorm rooms this year with expectations to see another increase in freshman class size. 2,040 beds will be available in the 2024 academic year after renovations to Knowles finish later this summer.

University apartments completely full

A feasibility study commissioned by UM last year found aging university housing stock with existing apartments inadequate to meet student demands.

Last summer, there was a waitlist nearing 600 students for the college apartments, putting increased demand on university housing. University-owned apartments were completely full this past academic year.

“The City of Missoula and Montana is experiencing a housing shortage and price escalation that is unprecedented in recent history,” the study stated. “Rental housing for students is increasingly difficult to find and even harder to afford.”

The occupancy of the university apartments depends on the existing rental market, according to Curtis. University apartment rent is typically under market rate. After rent increases to university apartments this July, a one-bedroom apartment ranges from $616 to $900. According to Zumper, a rental listing website, the average monthly rent currently for a one-bedroom apartment in Missoula is $1,198.

Filled university apartments have often led University Housing to refer students to available bedrooms in the dorms. It can be a difficult decision as students look for more independent living, Curtis said.

The study proposed building 196 units as quickly as possible with a four-story apartment complex as part of its first phase. It would be located behind existing university apartments along Maurice Avenue.

After construction of the new rooms, existing less-dense apartments would be demolished. The study proposes then demolishing the existing 48 units available in Helena Courts Apartments and replacing them with 124 units. Over four phases, the current 394-unit stock would expand to 807 units.

Kuntz said the university is continuing to look at meeting growing housing demand following decreases in vacancy rates in Missoula and increase in rental costs.

“We fully understand housing challenges taking place here in Missoula, Montana,” Kuntz said. “And so, the university is going out and aggressively adding to our supply to meet the growing demand that we're seeing here at the university. That's bringing Aber online. It’s making those critical renovations to Knowles to add to the lifespan of that building. And it’s then starting the construction of the new residence hall and having that feasibility plan ready to go.”