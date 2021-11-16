Educators discuss parental rights, school boards

The Montana Office of Public Instruction hosted a virtual school law conference Tuesday discussing parental rights in education settings.

The conference, themed “Your Rights and Responsibilities,” included speakers from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office and professors from the University of Montana, University of Kansas and Kentucky State University, among others.

Educators, administrators and community members from across the state participated. Many of the topics reflected ongoing conversations that are consuming school boards across the country in terms of how parental rights intersect with mask and vaccine requirements.

Anthony Johnstone, the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law and affiliated professor of public administration at the University of Montana, focused his discussion on preserving parental rights.

“So what are we talking about when we talk about parental rights?” Johnstone asked. “Well, it actually goes back not to the founding of the country, but to Reconstruction after the Civil War.”

Johnstone explained that the idea of parental rights initially came about as a function of emancipation.

“It’s very hard to understand our Constitution without understanding the country’s history of slavery and our response to eliminate slavery,” Johnstone said.

The elimination of slavery in 1865 did not guarantee civil rights for former slaves. Civil rights for Black people did not come about until the following year with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. Then came the 14th Amendment just two years later, which defined citizenship and guaranteed all citizens equal protection of the law.

Other legal decisions pertaining to parental rights were born out of anti-immigration biases in the early 1900s, such as Nebraska’s decision to only allow English to be taught in both private and public school settings, he said. The U.S. Supreme Court case Meyer v. Nebraska found that restricting foreign-language education violated the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.

Other legal battles pertaining to custodial agreements among divorced parents have also shaped parental rights, he said.

Parental rights are not mentioned in either the federal or state constitutions.

“That’s really the starting point for parental rights in school is that as a parent in Montana, I have the right to the equality of educational opportunity for my children," Johnstone said. "I have the right that they receive an education that respects the distinct and unique cultural heritage of American Indians, and I have a right that the Legislature will provide my children, if I want it, a basic system of free, quality public elementary and secondary schools.”

He also spoke to the rights of students in Montana.

“One thing we can say is that if there are other rights that Montanans have that our children have those same rights in school, too,” Johnstone said.

He concluded his presentation by reinforcing that although these rights exist, they are limited and can be taken away. For instance, children do not have a right to go to school if they’re harming others, he said.

Additionally, parental rights can be taken away through the deprivation of custody by another parent or by the state on the child’s behalf.

“Perhaps the most important lesson here with respect to parental rights is that the Montana Constitution sets up a process for parents, students and other Montana stakeholders to be heard with respect to the educational system," Johnstone said, "first and foremost through their school districts and the boards of trustees who have primary supervision and control over the schools in each school district.”

He fielded questions at the end of his presentation. One attendee questioned the new rule that Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen announced earlier this month that would allow parents to opt out of certain school board policies.

The question took Johnstone back to the relationship of school boards with other governing bodies in the state.

“In other words, our school district trustees are on the front lines in all sorts of ways of making these policies and so I would expect to see some trustees say … we’re the ones with supervision and control of schools or the school district, just as the county health office can’t tell us what to do, neither can the OPI tell us what to do with respect to masking,” Johnstone said.

Brent Mead, assistant solicitor general for the Montana Attorney General’s office, detailed updates from laws pertaining to education that were passed during the most recent legislative session.

He kicked off his segment with an outline of House Bill 279, which authorized tax credits to student scholarship organizations and private schools. The bill expanded the maximum donation size from $150 to $200,000.

One of the biggest impacts was House Bill 702, which says that state and private entities cannot discriminate against people on the basis of vaccination status. However, certain vaccines are exempt from the list detailed by Title 20 in Montana state law.

“So 702 still prohibits discrimination against individuals in the school setting if they have not received the COVID-19 vaccination, for example, because COVID-19 is not one of the diseases that’s listed within Title 20,” Mead said.

Certain vaccines are required in order to enroll a child in Montana’s public schools, including rubella, measles, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Individual school districts cannot mandate vaccines outside of what’s detailed by Title 20.

However, vaccination for COVID-19 could be added to the list through legislative action, thus requiring the vaccine for enrollment in public schools, Mead said. The decision to add a disease to Title 20 cannot be made by local school boards.

Additionally, Montana allows for religious exemptions for vaccines.

“The state, we don’t really get into the business of questioning whether someone’s religious belief is valid or not,” Mead said. “If the person signs an affidavit saying that they have a sincerely held religious belief, we are obligated to honor that, because that raises a whole host of First Amendment issues on what is the state’s role in saying what is a real religious belief or not? That’s not our job.”

Toward the end of his presentation, Mead shifted focus to Senate Bill 99, which allows parents to opt their child out of sex education.

“This is not a new idea — it has been proposed before. It was finally signed into law this year and it gets us closer to where I think the Legislature wants to be, which is parents do have a big role to play in their child's education,” Mead said.

Mead transitioned to Senate Bill 400, which says that in cases where a public actor is infringing on the parent’s fundamental right to be involved in child-rearing decisions, that parent now has a cause of action against the public actor. With this bill, public actors — such as school districts — have to show a compelling government interest in infringing on that right.

