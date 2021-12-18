Educators, prospective teachers worry about licensing backlog

Many educators around the state of Montana are feeling anxious about the impending months-long closure of the Office of Public Instruction’s online licensure service at the end of this year.

Between Jan. 1 and May 6, they will have to submit licensing applications by mail or wait to apply online when a new system goes live in early June.

That includes prospective new teachers, who need the licenses to start their careers in the classroom.

A backlog of applications at OPI's licensing office was a notable concern in two recent letters penned by 12 school superintendents to voice no confidence with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen's leadership. A letter of support for Arntzen garnered nearly 500 signatures earlier this week.

The uneasiness among those administrators is also being felt by teaching students who are preparing to graduate.

Anika Melzer-Roush, who graduated from the University of Montana’s Phyllis J. Washington College of Education this fall, is one of those people. Although she’s already completed her online application and is waiting to submit a few more documents that will be available to her after graduation, she’s still a bit stressed about the transition.

“First I got concerned, like ‘oh my god, I would like to get my license before I apply for a job for next school year,’ but when we talked to the head of licensure here in the program, she said that new applications can be in before Dec. 31, so it’s kind of a rush," Melzer-Roush said.

Once college graduates receive their teaching degree from an accredited program, like the college of education at UM, they have to complete a background check and collect and notarize their transcripts, get a letter of recommendation from the university and the results from their Praxis test — an American teacher certification exam.

"Luckily, I have my Praxis score … so I’m kind of ahead of it there," Melzer-Roush said. "But basically, I have to have everything in by February at the latest.”

Melzer-Roush took the exam last summer and has her results ready to submit, but she knows of several other prospective teachers who completed student teaching this semester who have not taken the Praxis test. It can take up to a month to get results back, adding another delay in their ability to apply for a license.

She completed her student teaching this semester in a kindergarten classroom at Hellgate Elementary. The experience reaffirmed that she had chosen the right degree option, she said. She has a long-term substitute position lined up for the following semester in a sixth-grade class at the same school.

Although she has a job lined up for after graduation, Melzer-Roush wants to find a permanent position to kick-start her career. Many school districts start advertising positions in early spring and she wants to make sure she has everything she needs to secure her dream job.

She and other graduates worry that if they don’t have their licenses by the time they apply for jobs in the spring, superintendents might be wary of hiring them, she said.

While she would like to teach overseas in Germany, where some of her family lives, she has her heart set on teaching in Montana for the time being, though she would consider venturing out of state if she struggles to get a license during the transition.

“I could definitely see, like if I couldn’t get my Montana (license) and I needed a job and I found it somewhere else, I could see myself going to a different state,” Melzer-Roush said. “I could definitely think of a few people in our cohort who would go to another state to get a job if they could get a license there.”

“I mean, they have families to support, themselves to support, and if they’re not able to get one here, I mean, why would you stay here and not be able to do the job you went to school for?”

Licensure timelines

OPI's online system will be closed to the public as they prepare to upgrade MSEIS and move to RANDA Solutions, which will have a fully web-based interface with automated intake, review and evaluation for licenses

The intent is to eliminate the current manual process used by OPI staff.

“MSEIS is shutting down to the public at the end of the year because the OPI will be working with RANDA Solutions to create a new, more efficient streamlined and user friendly teacher licensure system,” OPI wrote in its online FAQ about the transition. “The main reason we are shutting down the system is to provide necessary time for RANDA and the OPI to transfer a complete set of data and licenses from the current system and prevent the transfer of incomplete applications or files.”

The new RANDA Solutions online licensing system is expected to be active for public use on June 1, 2022. RANDA Solutions is the same system used by Tennessee, Colorado and Kentucky. It has processed more than 56,000 teacher licenses in the last two years.

For teachers seeking to renew their license, they will be able to mail a paper application, including hard copy documents and payment, to the OPI between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 6, 2022. Teachers can also wait until the new system is active at the beginning of June.

School districts are unable to pay unlicensed educators after they have worked for 60 days, according to Montana state law. Licenses do not expire until June 30 for teachers who need to renew in the new year and the OPI is extending a two-month grace period to complete professional development and apply for their license. Educators whose licenses expire in 2022 cannot apply for renewal before the first of the year.

College graduates hoping to teach in Montana after their fall commencement can apply online before Dec. 31, 2021, and can email or mail supporting documents to the OPI until Feb. 28, 2022. After the online system closes at the end of the year, recent graduates can submit a paper application for initial licensure through May 6, 2022. However, their respective university recommendation can only be submitted digitally until Feb. 28, 2022, after that it must be mailed.

At a recent legislative Education Interim Budget Subcommittee meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Sharyl Allen said that the slowest months for license applications are September and December. The busiest is between January and July.

About 50% of all licensing applications are submitted in a paper format, Allen said.

“I believe that our staff is equipped and prepared to handle these transitions that have people a bit worried right now,” Allen said at the meeting.

What about renewing?

For Ryan Cooney, a high school teacher in Helena whose license expires in June 2022, he’s not sure if he would be better off submitting a paper application or waiting until the beginning of June to renew.

He is leaning toward mailing his application to get a jump on the process.

“Up until this point it was almost one of those things that for better or for worse … you didn’t really think much about (renewing your license) until the end of the school year going into the summer in which you needed to renew because it was such a seamless process,” Cooney said.

Cooney graduated from UM Western in 2007 and has renewed his license multiple times. This is the first time he’s contemplated the application so early in the school year. He described the messaging he and other Montana educators received about the changes at the licensure office as “quite convoluted, quite confusing.”

Last year, Cooney had a few questions regarding his renewal credits and reached out to OPI in the middle of September, but it took nearly two months to receive an automated reply. He got an answer from an employee about a week later.

“I got my question answered, and luckily I was not up against the clock or anything or rushing to get anything done, but I remember at the time feeling quite frustrated and disconcerted that this had never happened before,” Cooney said.

“It seems like everybody is in a panic, which to be honest, does not give me as a teacher needing to renew my license a whole lot of comfort going into this process because this is my livelihood, this is my career, this is how I pay the bills and more importantly, this is how I am able to go into my classroom year after year and provide my students with the services that they need,” he continued.

Cooney hopes Arntzen can get the application backlog straightened out, he said.

“I still want to see her succeed and I want to see the wonderful system of education here in Montana that I’ve benefited from … that I want my son to benefit from, I want us to continue to build this up and not tear it down,” Cooney said.

