Eight dead in recent crashes across Montana, many over holiday weekend

Montana Highway Patrol reported eight fatalities on state highways over the past 10 days, several of which happened over the Fourth of July weekend.

Two separate accidents on Wednesday on Interstate 15 killed two people, according to an MHP press release.

A Chevrolet SUV was southbound on Interstate 15 by Melrose in Madison County Wednesday morning at about 10 a.m. when the driver fell asleep and drifted off the road. He over-corrected twice and the car rolled multiple times, partially ejecting a passenger. She was not wearing a seat belt and was dead on scene. The driver was flown to St. James Healthcare in Butte.

The driver, 53, is from Fairfield, California, and the passenger was a 51-year-old resident of Valencia, California.

A 19–year-old man from Helena died after his car struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 15.

He was traveling southbound on the interstate at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. His car, a Ford Focus, drifted into an unprotected median for unknown reasons. The Ford traveled straight down the median for about 200 yards and then struck the pillar, Highway Patrol reported.

Tire marks indicate the driver did not break or make an evasive maneuver before colliding with the bridge. He sustained fatal injuries and was dead on scene.

Speed is thought to be a factor in the accident. Alcohol and drugs are not. It’s unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt.

On Monday, a Jeep Wrangler was carrying two 21-year-old men on Highway 212 close to Ashland.

The driver, a man from Siloam Spring, Arkansas, was driving eastbound and downhill on 212 when he entered a left-hand curve. His Jeep drifted off of the right side of the road and went down an embankment.

It rolled and ejected both men who were in the car. The driver died from injuries, and the passenger, from El Paso, Texas, was injured. The time of the crash hasn’t been determined.

Alcohol and speed are both suspected factors, according to the press release. Road conditions were dry. Neither of the men were wearing seat belts.

Two people died and one was injured near Great Falls on Highway 89 Monday evening.

At 5:51 p.m. a Kia Sorento carrying a man and woman from Windsor, Colorado, was headed westbound on the highway. There was heavy rain when the crash happened — their car hydroplaned into eastbound traffic where it collided with a second car, a Chevrolet Traverse.

The second car was carrying a 29-year-old woman from Sand Coulee. She was transported to the Benefis Health System for injuries.

The collision was between the passenger side of the Kia and the front end of the Traverse, causing a T-bone crash. It’s unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident.

The two people who died on scene were ages 53 and 54, and both were wearing seat belts.

On the evening of July 1, around 10:30 p.m., a 43-year-old motorcyclist from Cartwright, North Dakota, was driving east on Highway 23 in the Sidney area. He was traveling near mile marker 27 when the motorcycle crossed over the center line on a curve. It went through an intersecting roadway, County Road 261, where it tipped over onto its side, the press release stated.

The motorcycle slid off into a ditch and came to rest facing east on its left side. The man was transported to Sidney Health where he was later pronounced dead.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, the press release states, and the dead man was not wearing a helmet.

A second July 1 crash near Ravalli in Lake County left one dead and two injured.

At 1 a.m., a two-vehicle head-on collision happened a few miles north of Arlee on Highway 93. A 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling north at mile marker 23 when it crossed into the southbound lanes, according to the press release. It struck a 2017 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, a 40-year-old man from Charlo, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger and driver of the Toyota, two women from Honduras ages 21 and 34, were transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected cause of the crash. Road conditions were dry.

Also included in the report was a June 26 fatal accident near Big Timber in Sweetgrass County.

A 55-year-old Livingston resident was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist was traveling west along Highway 10 and Cortney’s Way at 1:34 p.m. Between Reed Point and Big Timber, he failed to navigate a curve and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the highway patrol.

Details of the crash are still under investigation. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors.