Eight more Montana residents test positive for COVID-19; Cascade and Ravalli counties see first cases

Not many details were provided about the Silver-Bow County resident whose positive test was confirmed Saturday, but an investigation is ongoing and a list of those the person has come into contact with will be provided, according to Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow County health director in an email.

Also on Friday, Bullock ordered the closure of several types of businesses for one week, in an effort to limit the large gatherings that could cause virus spread. The Montana Nurses Association wants him to go even further. On Friday evening, the group’s CEO, Vicky Byrd, wrote a Facebook post asking members to “encourage our governor to order our state of Montana residents to stay home (shelter in place) and close all non-essential businesses until further notice.”

As of Saturday California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were already under such orders.

Asked to comment on this request, Bullock spokesperson Marissa Perry wrote in an email that “some states with massive outbreaks have issued shelter-in-place. Gov. Bullock has taken the necessary and aggressive steps to work to slow the spread of the virus at this time. We don’t know how long any of the closures will last, but we do know that it will take at least a few weeks to evaluate how social distancing is working in limiting the spread of the virus in Montana.”

On the federal level, both of Montana’s U.S. senators announced Saturday that small businesses in all 56 Montana counties had become eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration.

