Eighteen more women join lawsuit against University of Montana

None of the additional 18 women who have contacted the plaintiffs or their legal counsel are identified, but the amended complaint states that they are aware of at least six other women who share experiences “of the defendants’ harassing, discriminatory and retaliatory conduct.”

“Defendants’ culture of retaliation and intimidation against women who speak out continues today," the complaint said. "Defendants’ disingenuous attempts to discredit the named plaintiffs directly threatens and discourages other potential plaintiffs from joining this lawsuit. Understandably, many women fear publicly joining this lawsuit because of these threats, which makes joinder of all class members impracticable.”

The nature of the alleged threats was not made clear in the complaint.

After the complaint was first filed, UM and MUS issued a joint statement saying that the claims are “baseless and without merit."

“We look forward to vigorously defending our institutions in court. The University of Montana is committed to providing a working and learning environment that is free from all forms of discrimination.”

Kuntz said they stand by those initial statements.