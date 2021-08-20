Eighteen more women join lawsuit against University of Montana

Lawyers involved with the recent Title IX lawsuit against the University of Montana and Montana University System are requesting class certification after 18 more women have come forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.
The amended complaint, filed Thursday in federal court in Missoula, asks to include female employees employed by the university “at any point” since 2013 who have experienced harassment, retaliation or discrimination “on the basis of sex,” who were forced to resign, had their position terminated, or had limited options for professional growth.
It alleges sex-based discrimination continues today at UM and MUS.
“We don’t believe this matter’s eligible for class action certification,” said UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz, in response.
Earlier this month, plaintiffs Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees filed the complaint and described a “good ‘ol boys’ club” atmosphere fostered by UM President Seth Bodnar where women were questioned, belittled and retaliated against. They are represented by Hillary Carls and Sherine Blackford of Blackford Carls P.C. in Bozeman.
The filing also cites “John Doe defendants 1-50,” but does not further identify the individuals.
Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
None of the additional 18 women who have contacted the plaintiffs or their legal counsel are identified, but the amended complaint states that they are aware of at least six other women who share experiences “of the defendants’ harassing, discriminatory and retaliatory conduct.”
“Defendants’ culture of retaliation and intimidation against women who speak out continues today," the complaint said. "Defendants’ disingenuous attempts to discredit the named plaintiffs directly threatens and discourages other potential plaintiffs from joining this lawsuit. Understandably, many women fear publicly joining this lawsuit because of these threats, which makes joinder of all class members impracticable.”
The nature of the alleged threats was not made clear in the complaint.
After the complaint was first filed, UM and MUS issued a joint statement saying that the claims are “baseless and without merit."
“We look forward to vigorously defending our institutions in court. The University of Montana is committed to providing a working and learning environment that is free from all forms of discrimination.”
Kuntz said they stand by those initial statements.
He added that since Bodnar started at the university in January 2018, UM launched the S.E.A. Change initiative, which is led by director Twila Old Coyote.
The initiative aims to create a safe campus for all women, an empowering environment where women embrace their potential and affect change and a system of support that accelerates students’ careers and lives of impact.
While focusing on the “empowering” piece of the S.E.A. Change initiative, Bodnar relaunched UM’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, which provides opportunities for female professionals for leadership and advocacy training as well as networking opportunities.
“It’s been super successful," Kuntz said. "Really, it’s our internal tool to help make sure that leaders here at the University of Montana reflect the workplace and that we have women leaders in strong positions of trust.”
Since Bodnar started at the university, 78% of all promotions at UM have been among female employees, 59% of all new hires have been female and women hold a majority of dean positions on campus, Kuntz said.
“We’ve invested a lot of resources to make sure that we have a safe campus through that Title IX and Equal Opportunity office, making sure they have the resources they need to help reduce discrimination, both in our learning environment and working environments,” Kuntz said.