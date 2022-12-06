El Cazador restaurant gets public funds for expansion project

A local Mexican restaurant will be getting a big makeover and a boost of public funding to help the project.

The board of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency recently approved $50,000 in Façade Improvement Program assistance to help the El Cazador Taqueria replace aging windows with a more energy-efficient option.

Maria and Alfredo Hernandez owned and operated the El Cazador in downtown Missoula for 27 years. A few years ago, they bought the building at 2221 S. Ave. W. and now have moved their restaurant operations to that location.

“The Hernandezes are now planning to undertake a substantial renovation project that will improve energy efficiency, update the building appearance, and expand capacity for additional customers,” explained MRA project manager Annette Marchesseault. “The project includes interior dining room renovations, a new building addition with windows on the north side fronting South Avenue, an outdoor deck with overhead pergola on the south side of the building, and window replacements.”

Including the recent property purchase and kitchen renovation, the total estimated project cost is $1,244,047.

“The solarium windows are dated and not in great shape,” Marchesseault said. “There will be an addition to the north end of the building, and they are doing some renovations to the kitchen.”

The project lies within Urban Renewal District III, where developers are eligible for both Façade Improvement Program funds and Tax Increment Financing. The goal is to catalyze more investment in so-called “blighted” areas.

"The intent of the (Façade Improvement Program) is to provide businesses and property owners with assistance to afford a greater level of improvement to façade areas, to increase energy efficiency and to enhance the appearance of the overall area,” Marchesseault said.

The project will expand capacity in the restaurant for 20 more customers year-round, and the deck will allow an additional 24 people in warm weather.

Maria Hernandez said the solarium windows equate to enormous energy bills.

“With the windows, it would really help us a lot,” she said. “Our bill’s really high. It’s a major problem right now.”

She said that the interior is really cramped and uncomfortable. At their old spot, she noted, people had plenty of space to get up and say hi to people they knew. At the current location, they have to politely tell people they’re working with hot plates and people need to remain seated.

“We need to have our customers feel more relaxed,” Alfredo Hernandez said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the funding.

“I really like this project because of the elimination of blight,” said board member Tasha Jones. “I see that this corridor, and in my mind what I’m speaking to is the corridor from Brooks to Reserve on South, as being very tired and in need of substantial reinvestment. And in my short time on the board and I think that history has proven that projects like yours have a ripple effect.”

She said she hopes the improved El Caz look will give other people an incentive to invest in the area.

“And there’s great potential, it seems to me, for renewed commercial use and commercial activity," she continued. "I see the traffic you’re already bringing to the area. This is going do a lot to assist this area to grow and redevelop so I’m super excited to see it happening.”

Other board members were happy to support an investment in energy efficiency.

Board member Melanie Brock said the Midtown Master Plan calls for “breaking up parking lots” and adding deck seating.

“So I’m excited about this project,” she said.