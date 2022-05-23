El Cazador restaurant in downtown Missoula to close Friday; owners look to lease space

Alfredo Hernandez had never even heard of Missoula before he visited to check out a potential restaurant location on the corner of Front and Higgins. But as soon as he stood in the space, he knew the community would be the future for his family.

“It felt like home,” Hernandez said. “I went and walked along the river and went to the ‘M’ Trail, and I knew this was the place.”

Alfredo and his wife Maria have owned and operated their Mexican eatery, El Cazador, for about 27 years at 101 S. Higgins. They raised their family there, including their grandchildren, and have made an immeasurable amount of memories in the popular spot. But now they’re finally closing that location, with the final day set for this Friday, May 27.

They’ve decided to focus on their new location at 2209 South Avenue, where they’re planning on expanding and adding an outdoor patio.

Maria Hernandez said they’re not necessarily going to miss how busy they’ve been operating two restaurants amid a national labor shortage. But they’ve been remembering all the good times they had at the spot.

“My kids grew up there,” she said. “And my grandkids. We have really, really good memories. All our customers, and all our friends through the years, they gave us so much support. When we moved here, we felt like Missoula welcomed us, you know? ”

Alfredo opened the spot in 1996, and convinced Maria to quit her good-paying job in Washington and come out and join him on the adventure. She’d never heard of Missoula either. They started off small but had a loyal following of customers.

“We would see our customers three or four times a week, regulars, just to support us ‘till we would make it,” she recalled. “Now they come in and say ‘remember I used to eat here four or five times a week so you’d be able to make it?’ I remember.”

Eventually, they expanded the space and began hosting legendary Cinco de Mayo dance parties, complete with bands hired from Washington.

“We did that for our customers,” Alfredo said. “We didn’t make any money, and we actually lost money. But everyone was happy.”

Recently, guitar legend Carlos Santana came in to eat several times at the restaurant while he was in town for a show, and even proclaimed his love for El Cazador to the crowd. Santana didn’t mention them by name, only saying that he had a great meal at a Mexican restaurant downtown.

“We were at the show, and the people behind us shouted ‘El Cazador’,” Alfredo Hernandez said, grinning and showing a picture of himself and the musician.

One time, he was driving back from visiting his grandmother in Mexico with his mother-in-law and daughter when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent began staring at him and questioning him about where he was from.

“’Do you own the Mexican restaurant next to the Wilma?’” Alfredo remembers the man asking him. Turns out, he was a regular customer.

Although he’s the head chef, Alfredo was never keen on staying in the kitchen. He can always be found sauntering around the dining room at both restaurants, joking with customers and swapping stories. Now, he's recognized all over town.

“I need to slow down a little bit and enjoy life,” he said.

Local entrepreneur Nick Caras owns the historic Hammond Arcade building that houses the downtown El Cazador. He said his plans for the building aren’t finalized, but there’s been a lot of of interest in the El Cazador spot from potential tenants. He and his team are hoping to lease out both the walk-out basement that opens onto Caras Park and the ground-floor level that looks out to Higgins. He’s secured a liquor license for the building, and tenants may be able to use that with a concession agreement.

Caras is working with Ryan Becker of Neville and Butler Commercial Real Estate and Sara Jane Willis of Caras Real Estate to lease the spots.

Becker said the El Cazador spot, at 2,300-square-feet, is actively for lease right now.

“Our timeline for when it will be ready to move in depends on tenant improvements,” he said. “We’re going to have to refresh the space. The ownership group has purchased a liquor license that also has a gaming aspect. It’s an all-beverage license with up to three concession agreements.”

Becker said it’s a fantastic location.

“When you think of downtown Missoula, you think of the intersection of Higgins and Broadway as kind of the center point of downtown,” he said. “But Front and Higgins just has so much traffic, so much foot traffic, because of Caras Park and the Wilma."

There's concerts almost every week downtown throughout the year.

"It’s a huge draw right there at the corner and it’s got to be one of the more high-profile restaurant spaces in Missoula as far as visibility goes," Becker said.

He said they’d love to find a local restaurant for the space, but they’ve already gotten calls from restaurant groups in Seattle and Minneapolis.

“We’ve gotten calls from a bunch of local folks,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of interest. We’re excited. The phone started ringing at 7 a.m. (on Monday). Our plan is to give everybody a fair shot and weigh our options and go from there. I think our whole game plan is to really just refresh it and clean up the façade.”

He said there’s two other suites in the building that are for lease as well. They are 1,700 square feet and 2,000 square feet, respectively, and both share a wall with the Wilma.

“They’ve got tin ceilings and both are pretty historic on the inside,” he said. “It’s a very cool space.”

Alfredo and Maria Hernandez are excited to consolidate their staff and maybe have a little more free time. Alfredo, now in his early 60s, is used to working 60-hour weeks, including many holidays. He and his wife are still immensely glad they took a chance on Missoula back in 1996.

“I think this is the greatest place in the world to do business, if you do it right,” Alfredo said.

Maria Hernandez noted that they see a lot more local customers at the South Avenue location, and she’s glad they own that spot.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she said. “We’re still here. Missoula is our home.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.