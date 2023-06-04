The kid is coming back.

That is, an El Niño pattern has a 90% chance of determining weather conditions across Montana through at least the coming winter, according to the National Weather Service.

After three straight La Niña years, the shift forecasts a relatively mild and moist summer for western Montana, according to NWS meteorologist Dave Noble.

“This could help delay fire season,” Noble said during a 30-minute NWS El Niño discussion recorded on YouTube. “The probability for an extremely hot summer is very low – less than 15%.”

El Niño and La Niña weather patterns erratically develop as a region of the Pacific Ocean west of South America warms and cools. The changing ocean temperatures affect the paths of the Jet Stream winds and other forces, which determine how and where rain flows inland off the Pacific.

That has different impacts across North America. El Niño years tend to have decreased hurricane activity in the Southeast, but more typhoons in the western Pacific around Japan. That can increase the frequency of thunderstorms developing in the Northern Rocky Mountains and Montana.

La Niñas typically bring cooler temperatures to the United States and Canada. However, the past eight years have been the warmest in global records, despite the last three of those being La Niña-dominated. The World Meteorological Organization listed 2016 was the hottest year ever in global records, coinciding with a strong El Niño pattern.

However, the mother and child patterns have a wide range of different effects at more regional levels.

Noble said 2023 looks to make a strong transition between the two patterns, as borne out by the very wet May that’s improving drought conditions left over from the drier La Niña pattern in western Montana. However, he noted that forecasting El Niño development based on spring snowpack and drought status isn’t very reliable. A similar-starting 2014 failed to deliver when the necessary ocean winds didn’t materialize, he said.

Some parts of western Montana have received more than 300% of their average rainfall in May, while other places like West Glacier have got only 50% to 70%. 2023 so far has been among the top-5 wettest for the Libby Dam region and Deer Lodge, while West Glacier is having its 18th driest May on record.

In Missoula, May measurements produced an average high temperature of 74.9, well above the normal 66.2. Precipitation for the month was 2.57 inches, compared to the average 1.77. Kalispell had an average high temperature of 72.7 through May, over its normal 65.1. Its precipitation was 2.31 inches, compared to average 1.84.

In the short term, get ready for a hot, muggy week as Missoula-area temperatures are predicted to hit the mid-80s Monday through Friday, with a reoccurring chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms through to the weekend.