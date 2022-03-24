 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Weiss to speak at UM's President's Lecture

The University of Montana will continue its President's Lecture Series with Elaine Weiss. 

An expert on women's political organization and modern voting rights, Weiss is a prize-winning journalist and author. She will present "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 in the University Center Ballroom. 

Her 2018 narrative is the basis for this speech, and follows many remarkable women who led into battle. The story is one of activists during the 20th-century battle for civil rights. Weiss' work has appeared in The Atlantic, Harpers and The Christian Science Monitor. She has also been featured on NPR. 

The UM President’s Lecture Series is an opportunity to learn about and discuss ideas and issues that animate public discourse. Learn more about the President’s Lecture Series online. Sign-language interpretation will be provided for this event. To request another disability-related modification, call 406-243-4866.

