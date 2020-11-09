Election 2020: Looking back

Montana's 2020 election was one for the history books. At the time this is being written (Nov. 5), the dust from the presidential race is yet to settle, and legal battles in the weeks to come could roil the country's understanding of the results even further.

In the last weeks before the election, the air felt tight with anticipation. Healthcare, climate change, racial equity, abortion rights, the federal budget — all were on the table for voters this year. But how would the COVID-19 pandemic play? Would a change in leadership, or four more years of it, lead to violence in the streets? Would mail-in voting withstand a record-setting turnout? Or would we find ourselves picking up the pieces weeks later?

Organizers hit Indian Country in force, hoping to reach every voter who may not have an address to vote from or easy access to a polling station. Volunteers were met with an uncharacteristically cold storm for October, which may have forced some events to reschedule. It shut out campaign phone banks not one bit.