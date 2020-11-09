Election 2020: Looking back

Montana's 2020 election was one for the history books. At the time this is being written (Nov. 5), the dust from the presidential race is yet to settle, and legal battles in the weeks to come could roil the country's understanding of the results even further.
In the last weeks before the election, the air felt tight with anticipation. Healthcare, climate change, racial equity, abortion rights, the federal budget — all were on the table for voters this year. But how would the COVID-19 pandemic play? Would a change in leadership, or four more years of it, lead to violence in the streets? Would mail-in voting withstand a record-setting turnout? Or would we find ourselves picking up the pieces weeks later?
Organizers hit Indian Country in force, hoping to reach every voter who may not have an address to vote from or easy access to a polling station. Volunteers were met with an uncharacteristically cold storm for October, which may have forced some events to reschedule. It shut out campaign phone banks not one bit.
It was impossible to separate COVID-19 from the campaign trail, in practice and in substance. Debates took place both in person and over Zoom calls. Rallies became outside-only events. Regardless of how counties would vote on Nov. 3, either relentlessly Republican or as a Democratic stronghold, the virus surged across the state as Election Day neared. Some wondered if sitting officials were balking at action to slow the virus in favor of gaining political points with voters, while others praised the acceptance of personal responsibility over top-down mandates. The second-highest single-day statewide case count to date came 24 hours after Montana's election was over.
Pro-marijuana advocates, flush with campaign cash, burnished their efforts with public support from the outdoors community. While the legalization campaign had been underway for over a year, in the final months they were met with an agile opponent in Wrong for Montana, a coalition of private sector groups. Cannabis foes have vowed to file a lawsuit against the passage of marijuana legalization, while one Republican lawmaker has said he won't work to overturn the will of the voters.
Back when election officials were tallying up votes in the June primary, much of the country was engaged with anti-police brutality protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A well-armed paramilitary emerged at Montana's own Black Lives Matter protests, activated by rumors that the Antifa movement would be on hand to cause destruction — a threat that never came. That kind of posturing led many to believe there might have been something of an armed presence at the polls on Election Day, although that, too, never materialized.
Even as candidates struck out on the campaign trail, news in the final week before the election — after record-setting campaign contributions, a summer of protests and a public health crisis — was quiet, save a COVID-19 scare in the governor's office and a campaign staffer fired for vandalizing a vehicle in downtown Bozeman.
After the largest mail-in ballot effort in state history, voters still stood out in lines at their local election centers for hours after the polls closed and well into the cool November night. Political analysts believe the nationalization of politics drove voters away from Montana Democrats, who sought to cast themselves as moderates. Montana Republicans, taking a cue from their national counterparts, had challenged the mail-voting process in court in September but when the ballots were counted, the party couldn't have fared much better. The result was a muscled-up GOP state government, primed for a marathon of new legislation come January when the 67th Legislature gets underway.
The mailing system appeared to pass the stress test. Fueled by a mail-in vote, on Nov. 3, the Treasure State saw a record voter turnout with 606,824 ballots cast by Thursday afternoon.
