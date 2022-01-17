Election filings begin for positions in and around Missoula County

The midterm political cycle is picking up as filings began Jan. 13 for the 2022 federal general election.

Montana gained a second U.S. House seat following the 2020 census, which will be voted on this year. This should set the baseline for what likely will be a high-profile and expensive campaign season across the state.

The federal closing date for filing is March 14 with a primary set for June 7. The election is Nov. 8.

County races

On Thursday, Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier announced he was planning to seek re-election for the District 2 board seat.

He has served in the position since 2017. Strohmaier is also the chairman of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, chairs the Transportation Policy Coordination Committee and serves on the board of directors at Partnership Health Center, among other public committee positions.

Prior to his election as commissioner, Strohmaier spent eight years on Missoula City Council. In a statement, he highlighted his work navigating the pandemic, securing federal funding, overhauling county zoning regulations and developing plans for homelessness and affordable housing.

"I’m extremely proud of the work that this commission and Missoula County has accomplished. But there is much more work to do," Strohmaier said. "We need to implement our 'Breaking Ground' housing plan, achieve 100% clean electricity, effectively mitigate the risk of community wildfire disaster, cut the ribbon on restored passenger rail service, and much more."

The release also included statements of support from Missoula mayor John Engen and the two other county commissioners — Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick.

Commissioners serve six-year terms and are paid $99,819 annually.

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst also filed for reelection. She was first elected in 2014 and has served in the position ever since.

Pabst began her work as a prosecutor in 1994 and currently oversees 23 attorneys. She is from Havre and graduated from the University of Great Falls (now University of Providence) and the University of Montana's school of law.

She highlighted her Calibrate program, which recently won a $600,000 grant, a Secondary Trauma Group, which recently won two national awards, Missoula County's criminal mediation program and their Special Victims unit as recent successes.

"I work closely with justice leaders across the United States, informing policies and reforms at every level," Pabst said in a statement to the Missoulian. "I chair the National Prosecution Well-being Task Force, which has been instrumental in making the challenging work of prosecutors more sustainable.

"I love my job and I love Missoula and I want to keep building upon the good work we've started."

The attorney position is a four-year term and draws a $142,667 annual salary.

Earlier this week, Captain Jeremiah Petersen of the Missoula County Sheriff's Department announced his candidacy for county sheriff. Sheriff TJ McDermott is set to retire in 2022.

"TJ has done an excellent job moving the Sheriff’s Office in a positive direction and I intend to keep the momentum he has built over his last two terms moving forward in the next four years,” Petersen said in a release.

Missoula County Sheriff is a four-year term and pays $117,906 per year.

County Auditor David Wall also filed for reelection, as did Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer Tyler Gernant.

Legislative races

A number of legislative seats in the state House and Senate will also be up for grabs this year.

In one of the biggest races, state Rep. Willis Curdy, a Democrat, and state Rep. Brad Tschida, a Republican, will face off in a battle for Senate District 49. Tschida, who represents House District 49, announced his intentions to run for state Senate in April, while Curdy, who has represented House District 98 since 2014, announced in August.

Tschida was majority whip in the state House from 2017 to 2018 and majority leader from 2018 to 2020. He has pushed allegations of issues with the 2020 election in Missoula County.

“Voters sent me to Helena four consecutive times to fight for smaller government, fiscal responsibility, our Second Amendment Rights, access to public lands, and the sanctity of human life. I will continue to represent these values in the Montana State Senate,” Tschida said in an announcement email in April.

Senate District 49 is located in southwestern Missoula County and includes Lolo.

Curdy, in a statement announcing his campaign in August, said "I have worked hard to represent my constituents’ priorities and sponsor legislation at their request. I am committed to communicating with my constituents in a thoughtful, respectful manner."

In Senate District 50, Tom Steenberg, a former Missoula fire chief, announced his intentions to run for the seat. Steenberg was appointed by the Missoula County Commissioners in late August to fill the remainder of former state Sen. Bryce Bennett's term.

Steenberg was a firefighter in the community for 25 years. He filed as a Democrat.

“When a house is on fire, there is no time for people to take credit or grandstand — you run in, you get to work, and you fix the problem,” Steenberg said in a release. “When I see politicians at the Capitol pushing disgusting attacks on our right to vote, access to abortion, a clean environment, LGBTQ+ rights, and so much of what makes Montana special, I felt that same need to get to work for the people of this state. That’s why I’m running.”

Andrea Olsen, a Democrat, is also running in SD 50. She was among three finalists to fill Bennett's term and formerly represented HD 100.

In House District 97, Republicans Michael Burks and Lyn Hellegaard as well as Democrat Devin Jackson have announced they will run for office.

Burks is the Montana Wing Leader for Angel Flight West and a local businessman, owning Fuel Fitness gyms throughout Montana.

"(Burks) will advocate for lower property taxes, the reduction of our cost of living and continuing to improve the quality of life for all Montanans," a news release announcing his candidacy said.

Tschida currently holds this seat. House District 97 encompasses Lolo to the state border and then up and out toward Alberton and Frenchtown.

Jackson spent 15 years on the Lolo Community Council and works in sound system instillation.

"We deserve a representative that will support our communities, fight for working families and seniors, and protect our access to public lands. Someone who respects and listens to you. I can do that," Jackson wrote on his campaign website.

Hellegaard served one term as a city councilor and ran for mayor nearly 10 years ago. She has now attempted to run for office in three different House districts.

Hellegaard was involved with a group raising questions around the 2020 election in Missoula County along with Tschida.

In House District 89, Katie Sullivan filed as a Democrat while Marilyn Marler did in the same in House District 90. Sullivan and Marler are both incumbents.

HD 89 encompasses a large swath of land east of Missoula and south of Clinton. HD 90 includes the South Hills and Pattee Creek area.

Incumbent Democrat Tom France has filed for reelection in House District 94, which includes Frenchtown, Miller Creek and goes up and out toward Arlee. He is being challenged by Republican Rebecca Mapston.

House District 96 has a crowded field, including Democrats Maggie Bornstein and Jonathan Karlen as well as Republican incumbent Kathy Whitman.

Whitman was first elected in 2020. She had previously served on a school board and several local development groups.

Bornstein is a former political organizer and works in the nonprofit arena.

Karlen is a master's student at the University of Montana pursing a degree in public administration. He also was a Max Baucus fellow and serves on the Missoula City Council Energy and Climate team.

HD 96 includes the area south of Frenchtown and around the airport.

The House District 100 race includes Dave Severson and Zooey Zephyr. Both candidates filed as Democrats.

On Friday, Severson told the Missoulian he decided to run because he didn't see his values reflected in the last legislative session. "I thought, I've got to get involved and do something," he said.

Severson has been involved with education, either as a teacher or with the teacher's union, for nearly four decades. Zephyr is an advocate and activist.

"I am running for office because after spending the last few years working as a human rights activist—helping kids who have faced discrimination in schools, drafting human rights legislation for Missoula, and testifying before a legislature that seemed determined to pass harmful, discriminatory bills," Zephyr said.

In Senate District 48, Shane Morigeau, who was appointed to replace former state senator Nate McConnell in 2020, has filed to run in the 2022 election.

Morigeau also ran for state auditor in the 2020 election and served two terms in the state House.

"Growing up as a member of a marginalized group drove me to public service for three terms in the Montana legislature where I have fought for equal opportunity for women, our BIPOC community, LGBTQ+, and disadvantaged Montanans to ensure everyone has equal opportunity through access to education, health care, public lands, and essential services," Morigeau said. "Our work to protect and support Missoula and Montana is as important as ever."

Judge seeks reelection

Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal has filed for reelection, hoping to continue his role serving as one of two judges in the county’s Justice Court.

Beal got started in Justice Court in 2018 after he took home a 62% victory over Marie Andersen. Since then, he points to robust changes and growth in the court that have made it more accessible and a place where defendants have the opportunity to take rehabilitative approaches.

“A lot of people when they come through the court system, they’re in a spot where they could go either way,” Beal said. “And a little bit of help and individual care can make a huge difference in their lives.”

Justice Court handles misdemeanor criminal cases within county (but not city) jurisdiction, initial appearances for most defendants charges with felonies, and civil matters up to $15,000 (including evictions). It is split between two departments — Beal shares Justice Court duties with Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway.

“While he may be best known for his bow-ties, Judge Beal is most proud of the progress he has helped Justice Court make in being accessible to all and treating everyone fairly and with respect,” a press release from Beal’s campaign said. “Since taking office in 2019, Judge Beal has fulfilled his campaign promises to remake the court to work for the people of Missoula.”

In the four years he’s been sitting on the bench, Beal prides the court on taking hands-on approaches with defendants who have committed less serious, victimless offenses — sometimes these people might be leaving the criminal justice process better off than when they entered it.

Beal has worked with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office to minimize arrest rates for minor offenses, while still holding violent and more serious offenders accountable via higher bonds and strict conditions of release to protect Missoula’s community, the release said.

For example, the court implements fine incentives to help individuals maintain monthly car insurance by giving monthly credit off of fines when liability insurance coverage is kept. Through partnerships with the County Attorney and Public Defender’s offices, hundreds of people have been able to get their driver’s licenses reinstated.

“I like to think we have that opportunity to work with people who have maybe made not the best choices and say, ‘you know, you’re an individual, what do you need to get past this? What do you need to make this right?’” Beal said. “When they come out of that, and put in that work they’re better off.”

If elected for a second term, Beal plans to hone in on the court’s response to domestic violence issues. He envisions a treatment court-type idea, one that takes into consideration the real unique and specific aspects at play in domestic violence situations.

“It’s the hardest thing to address,” Beal said.

Prior to the judgeship, Beal worked as a prosecutor, public defender and private attorney. He has lived in Missoula County for his entire adult life with his wife and two sons.

No one has filed to run against Beal yet. Judge positions in Montana are nonpartisan.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

