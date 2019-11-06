Missoula
City Council member, Ward 1
(elect one)
Amber Shaffer-956
Heidi West-2,190
City Council member, Ward 2
(elect one)
Mirtha Becerra-1,497
Brent Sperry-1,132
City Council member, Ward 3
(elect one)
Drew Iverson-427
Gwen Jones-2,061
City Council member, Ward 4
(elect one)
Alan C. Ault-1,180
Amber Sherrill-2,138
City Council member, Ward 5
(elect one)
John P. Contos-1,776
Alex Michael Fregerio-1,556
City Council member, Ward 6
(elect one)
Nick Shontz-1,226
Sandra Vasecka-1,238
School District 20 (Desmet) Land sale
Yes-245
No-82
School District 20 (DeSmet) Bond election
Shall the Board of Trustees of School District 20 be authorized to sell and issue general obligation bonds of the District in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of up to $6,000,000?
Yes-219
No-113
Flathead County
Columbia Falls
Councilman
(elect three)
Darin V. Fisher-432
Steve Hughes-215
Doug Karper-405
Clay Lundgren-212
John H. Piper-463
Kalispell
Councilman, Ward 1
Kari S. Gabriel-502
Councilman, Ward 2
Sam Nunnally-640
Councilman, Ward 3
(elect one)
Ryan Hunter-367
Rod Kuntz-256
Councilman, Ward 4
Sid Daoud-251
Whitefish
Mayor
John M. Muhlfeld-1,148
Councilman
(elect three)
Ben Davis-751
Rebecca Norton-755
Harry (Hap) Peters-463
Steve Qunell-836
Franklin Sweeney-887
Lake County
Polson City Commissioner, Ward 3
(elect one)
Zoerene Gembala-72
Carolyn Pardini-210
Ronan City Council member, Ward 3
(elect one)
Elizabeth A. Avila-23
Julie L. Moore-55
St. Ignatius City Council member at-large
(elect 2)
Raymond A. Frey-72
Daren M. Incashola-82
Pamela Thompson-39
Mineral County
Hot Springs
Councilperson at-large
(elect two)
Crystal Graham-86
Renea Keough-47
Edwin Gail Weatherly-76
Mary Whitsett-57
Ravalli County
Hamilton
Councilperson, Ward 1
(elect one)
Joseph David Petrusaitis-129
Robin Pruitt-274
Councilperson, Ward 2
Daniel Mitchell (elected by acclamation)
Hamilton Councilperson, Ward 3
Jenny West (elected by acclamation)
City Judge
Michael J. Reardon (elected by acclamation)
Darby
Mayor
Willard A. "Buck" Titus (elected by acclamation)
Councilperson, Ward 1
(elect one)
Rick Hammond-25
Nancy G. McKinney-54
Council person at-large
Bill DeSpain (elected by acclamation)
Councilperson, Ward 2
Ruth Decker (elected by acclamation)
Stevensville
Councilperson, Ward 1
(elect one)
Stacie Barker-89
Jaime Williams-123
Councilperson, Ward 2
(4-year term)
Robert Michalson-90
Councilperson, Ward 2
(unexpired term)
Dempsey H. Vick II-132
Park District Bond
Shall Ravalli County Park District No. 2 be authorized to sell and issue general obligation park district bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to $5,840,000?
Yes-1,586
No-4,073
Mill levy
Shall Ravalli County Park District No. 2 be authorized to levy permanently 9.3 mills per year, currently producing approximately $350,000?
Yes-1,612
No-4,134