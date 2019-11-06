{{featured_button_text}}
Voting

Missoula

City Council member, Ward 1

(elect one)

Amber Shaffer-956

Heidi West-2,190

City Council member, Ward 2

(elect one)

Mirtha Becerra-1,497

Brent Sperry-1,132

City Council member, Ward 3

(elect one)

Drew Iverson-427

Gwen Jones-2,061

City Council member, Ward 4

(elect one)

Alan C.  Ault-1,180

Amber Sherrill-2,138

City Council member, Ward 5

(elect one)

John P. Contos-1,776

Alex Michael Fregerio-1,556

City Council member, Ward 6

(elect one)

Nick Shontz-1,226

Sandra Vasecka-1,238

School District 20 (Desmet) Land sale

Yes-245

No-82

School District 20 (DeSmet) Bond election

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District 20 be authorized to sell and issue general obligation bonds of the District in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of up to $6,000,000?

Yes-219

No-113

Flathead County

Columbia Falls

Councilman

(elect three)

Darin V. Fisher-432

Steve Hughes-215

Doug Karper-405

Clay Lundgren-212

John H. Piper-463

Kalispell

Councilman, Ward 1

Kari S. Gabriel-502

Councilman, Ward 2

Sam Nunnally-640

Councilman, Ward 3

(elect one)

Ryan Hunter-367

Rod Kuntz-256

Councilman, Ward 4

Sid Daoud-251

Whitefish

Mayor

John M. Muhlfeld-1,148

Councilman

(elect three)

Ben Davis-751

Rebecca Norton-755

Harry (Hap) Peters-463

Steve Qunell-836

Franklin Sweeney-887

Lake County

Polson City Commissioner, Ward 3

(elect one)

Zoerene Gembala-72 

Carolyn Pardini-210

Ronan City Council member, Ward 3

(elect one)

Elizabeth A. Avila-23 

Julie L. Moore-55

St. Ignatius City Council member at-large

(elect 2)

Raymond A. Frey-72

Daren M. Incashola-82

Pamela Thompson-39

Mineral County

Hot Springs

Councilperson at-large

(elect two)

Crystal Graham-86

Renea Keough-47

Edwin Gail Weatherly-76

Mary Whitsett-57

Ravalli County

Hamilton

Councilperson, Ward 1

(elect one)

Joseph David Petrusaitis-129

Robin Pruitt-274

Councilperson, Ward 2

Daniel Mitchell (elected by acclamation)

Hamilton Councilperson, Ward 3

Jenny West (elected by acclamation)

City Judge

Michael J. Reardon (elected by acclamation)

Darby

Mayor

Willard A. "Buck" Titus (elected by acclamation)

Councilperson, Ward 1

(elect one)

Rick Hammond-25

Nancy G. McKinney-54

Council person at-large

Bill DeSpain (elected by acclamation)

Councilperson, Ward 2

Ruth Decker (elected by acclamation)

Stevensville

Councilperson, Ward 1

(elect one)

Stacie Barker-89

Jaime Williams-123

Councilperson, Ward 2

(4-year term)

Robert Michalson-90

Councilperson, Ward 2

(unexpired term)

Dempsey H. Vick II-132

Park District Bond

Shall Ravalli County Park District No. 2 be authorized to sell and issue general obligation park district bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to $5,840,000?

Yes-1,586

No-4,073

Mill levy

Shall Ravalli County Park District No. 2 be authorized to levy permanently 9.3 mills per year, currently producing approximately $350,000?

Yes-1,612

No-4,134

Tags