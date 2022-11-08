Election results for Missoula County

Election results as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8
Missoula County
U.S. Representative
John Lamb (L)- 1,063
Monica Tranel (D)- 25,085
Ryan Zinke (R)- 11,398
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton- 7,392
Jim Rice- 24,207
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown- 9,231
Ingrid Gustafson- 26,587
District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4
Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?
Yes- 27,699
No- 4,385
State Senator District 48
Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 4,354
Jacob Van Horn (R)- 2,189
State Senator District 49
Willis Curdy (D)- 4,131
Brad Tschida (R)- 2,810
State Senator District 50
Nick Knowles (R)- 1,666
Andrea Olsen (D)- 4,675
State Representative District 14
Denley M Loge (R)- 191
State Representative District 89
Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,074
Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,136
State Representative District 90
Alan Ault (R)- 827
Josiah Hinkle (L)- 51
Gary Marbut (G)- 78
Marilyn Marler (D)- 2,440
State Representative District 91
Connie Keogh (D)- 3,129
Beth Wanberg (R)- 518
State Representative District 92
Mike Hopkins (R)- 1,672
Gary M. Stein (D)- 1,541
State Representative District 94
Tom France (D)- 1,914
Rebecca Mapston (R)- 1,336
State Representative District 95
SJ Howell (D)- 2,086
Lauren Subith (R)- 568
J.C. Windmueller (L)- 81
State Representative District 96
Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,153
Kathy Whitman (R)- 1,640
State Representative District 97
Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 1,626
Devin Jackson (D)-1,643
State Representative District 98
Richard L. Armerding (L)- 137
Bob Carter (D)- 2,235
Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,231
State Representative District 99
Ryan Darling (R)- 1,056
Mark Thane (D)- 2,377
State Representative District 100
Sean Patrick McCoy (R)-466
Michael Vanecek (L)- 119
Zooey Zephyr (D)- 2,343
Sheriff/Coroner
Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 28,676
Clerk and Recorder
Tyler Gernant (D)- 28,935
County Commissioner
Kim Chambers (R)- 14,203
Dave Strohmaier (D)- 22,794
County Auditor
Sandra Vasecka (R)- 13,536
David Wall (D)- 22,872
County Attorney
Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 28,125
County Superintendent of Schools
Erin Lipkind (D)- 28,060
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Alex Beal- 20,858
Bill Burt- 11,928
Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2
Landee Holloway- 22,265
Susan Campbell Reneau- 10,294
Republican Precinct Committeeman
Mike Hopkins- 375
Nicholas Taber- 274
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes- 29,400
No- 6,469
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes- 9,555
No- 26,645
Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 15,478
No- 21,314
Missoula County Crisis Services Levy
Yes- 17,140
No- 19,878
Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 123
No- 67
Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds
Yes- 122
No- 68