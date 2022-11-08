 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election results for Missoula County

Election results as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8

Missoula County

U.S. Representative

John Lamb (L)- 1,063

Monica Tranel (D)- 25,085

Ryan Zinke (R)- 11,398

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton- 7,392

Jim Rice- 24,207

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown- 9,231

Ingrid Gustafson- 26,587

District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4

Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?

Yes- 27,699

No- 4,385

State Senator District 48

Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 4,354

Jacob Van Horn (R)- 2,189

State Senator District 49

Willis Curdy (D)- 4,131

Brad Tschida (R)- 2,810

State Senator District 50

Nick Knowles (R)- 1,666

Andrea Olsen (D)- 4,675

State Representative District 14

Denley M Loge (R)- 191

State Representative District 89

Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,074

Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,136

State Representative District 90

Alan Ault (R)- 827

Josiah Hinkle (L)- 51

Gary Marbut (G)- 78

Marilyn Marler (D)- 2,440

State Representative District 91

Connie Keogh (D)- 3,129

Beth Wanberg (R)- 518

State Representative District 92

Mike Hopkins (R)- 1,672

Gary M. Stein (D)- 1,541

State Representative District 94

Tom France (D)- 1,914

Rebecca Mapston (R)- 1,336

State Representative District 95

SJ Howell (D)- 2,086

Lauren Subith (R)- 568

J.C. Windmueller (L)- 81

State Representative District 96

Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,153

Kathy Whitman (R)- 1,640

State Representative District 97

Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 1,626

Devin Jackson (D)-1,643

State Representative District 98

Richard L. Armerding (L)- 137

Bob Carter (D)- 2,235

Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,231

State Representative District 99

Ryan Darling (R)- 1,056

Mark Thane (D)- 2,377

State Representative District 100

Sean Patrick McCoy (R)-466

Michael Vanecek (L)- 119

Zooey Zephyr (D)- 2,343

Sheriff/Coroner

Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 28,676

Clerk and Recorder

Tyler Gernant (D)- 28,935

County Commissioner

Kim Chambers (R)- 14,203

Dave Strohmaier (D)- 22,794

County Auditor

Sandra Vasecka (R)- 13,536

David Wall (D)- 22,872

County Attorney

Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 28,125

County Superintendent of Schools

Erin Lipkind (D)- 28,060

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

Alex Beal- 20,858

Bill Burt- 11,928

Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2

Landee Holloway- 22,265

Susan Campbell Reneau- 10,294

Republican Precinct Committeeman

Mike Hopkins- 375

Nicholas Taber- 274

Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.

Yes- 29,400

No- 6,469

Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.

Yes- 9,555

No- 26,645

Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds

Yes- 15,478

No- 21,314

Missoula County Crisis Services Levy

Yes- 17,140

No- 19,878

Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds

Yes- 123

No- 67

Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds

Yes- 122

No- 68

