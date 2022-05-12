Elections Office mails June 7 primary ballots

The Missoula County Elections Office mailed 58,755 ballots today ahead of the June 7 federal primary election.

Polling places also will be open on Election Day for voters who do not choose to receive their ballots in the mail. Voters can look up their polling place online at MyVoterPageMT.com.

Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7; postmarks are not sufficient.

Return postage is paid by Missoula County, and the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least seven days ahead of time to ensure delivery by Election Day. Voters can also drop off their ballots at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. leading up to the election.

For this election, voters can drop their ballot off any time in the secure, ADA-accessible ballot drop box located on the north side of the Elections Center.

“In 2020, we surveyed voters in Missoula County, and the No. 1 requested item was an afterhours ballot drop box,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said. “State law prohibits unattended ballot drop boxes during all-mail elections, like the recent school/special district election. But because the primary will be a polling place election, we are excited to offer an afterhours ballot drop box for voters who wish to use this service.”

Approximately 85% of Missoula County voters opt to receive their ballots in the mail.

Voters can learn how the Elections Office ensures all ballots are counted by watching the informational videos posted online at missoula.co/electionvideos.

Voters can always confirm their ballot has been received and accepted by visiting MyVoterPageMT.com.

Because the election is less than 30 days away, Missoula County residents who need to register to vote or make changes to their registration, such as updating their address, must now do so in person at the Missoula County Elections Office. Voter services will be provided in the green warehouse on the east side of the Elections Center.

The Elections Office also will provide voter services at several satellite events in the following communities:

Seeley Lake: Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Missoula County Seeley Lake Satellite Office, 3360 Hwy. 83 N.

Frenchtown: Friday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Evaro: Thursday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, June 6; 8 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, June 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Gray Wolf Peak Casino, 20750 U.S. Hwy. 93

Missoula County residents can register to vote, update their registration, request a replacement ballot or drop off their mail ballot at these events.

Election Day voter registration is under legal review. While available, the best way for residents to ensure they’re able to vote in this election is to register or make changes by noon on Monday, June 6, in person at a satellite event or at the Elections Center.

Voters are encouraged to check that their address is correct and confirm other details of their registration online at MyVoterPageMT.com. Contact the Elections Office at electioninfo@missoulacounty.us or 406-258-4751 to ask questions or for more information.

