Electric slime: Algae blooms come early to local rivers

Just as the hillsides have started to turn summer brown, Missoula-area rivers have added an electric green tone to their bottoms.

It was all 9-year-old Eli Pritchard could catch on his birthday family fishing expedition by the Orange Street Bridge on Monday. One cast after another came back with nothing except green slime on the hook.

“I think we’re going to have some of that in our burritos tonight,” Eli’s father, Mark, joked as the boy pulled another wad off his line.

“It gets hooked on my legs,” Eli said as his sisters Penny and Zoe both slipped and fell in the river water. “It’s super slippery.”

The earlier-than-usual Cladophora bloom in the Clark Fork River may indicate some nutrients getting dumped in the waters upstream, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries manager Pat Saffel in Missoula. However, that may not explain the appearance of the algae in a relatively remote portion of the North Fork of the Blackfoot River.

“The Blackfoot was a little ahead of other rivers in clearing up after spring runoff, but that’s a strange location,” Saffel said of the North Fork bloom. “It’s unusual to have it that high in the drainage on the Blackfoot.”