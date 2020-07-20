Electric slime: Algae blooms come early to local rivers

Just as the hillsides have started to turn summer brown, Missoula-area rivers have added an electric green tone to their bottoms.
It was all 9-year-old Eli Pritchard could catch on his birthday family fishing expedition by the Orange Street Bridge on Monday. One cast after another came back with nothing except green slime on the hook.
“I think we’re going to have some of that in our burritos tonight,” Eli’s father, Mark, joked as the boy pulled another wad off his line.
“It gets hooked on my legs,” Eli said as his sisters Penny and Zoe both slipped and fell in the river water. “It’s super slippery.”
The earlier-than-usual Cladophora bloom in the Clark Fork River may indicate some nutrients getting dumped in the waters upstream, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries manager Pat Saffel in Missoula. However, that may not explain the appearance of the algae in a relatively remote portion of the North Fork of the Blackfoot River.
“The Blackfoot was a little ahead of other rivers in clearing up after spring runoff, but that’s a strange location,” Saffel said of the North Fork bloom. “It’s unusual to have it that high in the drainage on the Blackfoot.”
Cladophora has more than 400 varieties around the world and is considered one of the most harmful to inland water food webs. It responds quickly to phosphorus, and the upper Clark Fork’s legacy of phosphate mining may contribute to that problem, Saffel said.
Late-spring rains and a slow snow melt this year kept the rivers about two weeks behind their typical summer conditions, which is why some boaters were puzzled by the appearance of the bright green tendrils on underwater rocks. Spokane resident Glen Rosser and his sons Harrison and Lachlan were floating the Clark Fork on Monday and noticed the slimy addition.
“It was in a few places below East Missoula, Rosser said as he got his gear out of the river by the Higgins Avenue Bridge. “We saw it right here mostly.”
The algae was prevalent this weekend on the Blackfoot River below the Whitaker Bridge as well.
While boaters don’t have to worry about the algae spreading to new waters (like invasive mussels) anglers notice Cladophora can blanket whole river bottoms and suffocate the small fish and insects that live there. That can have ramifications farther up the food web as larger fish and birds get deprived of their smaller prey.
Clark Fork Coalition Executive Director Karen Knudsen was also curious about the early arrival of the algae. Her organization does regular water-quality testing for the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and hasn’t noticed a spike in nutrients yet.
“There’s no smoking gun like a faulty irrigation ditch or a busted sewer pipe,” Knudsen said. “One theory is that although we’ve had high flows this spring, we didn’t have a big scouring event that rolls the rocks and rips off the old Cladophora. We don’t suspect it’s a purely water-quality reason. But it’s an aggressive explosion this year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.