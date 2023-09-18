A slew of power outages hit some Missoula neighborhoods over the weekend, reportedly caused by squirrels meddling in electrical equipment.

On website Nextdoor, Missoulians in the Slant Streets and Rose Park areas, Riverfront and Franklin neighborhoods posted about having no power throughout the weekend. Power went out briefly Saturday morning, Sunday morning and Sunday evening, too.

“We did have a significant outage over the weekend that impacted about 14,500 customers in Missoula,” Northwestern Energy spokesperson Brandy Powers wrote in an email. “Our crews found a squirrel in a substation that caused damage to equipment that needed to be repaired.”

Powers said the sporadic outages on both Saturday and Sunday were all squirrel-related.

“Squirrels are one of the leading causes of outages and that certainly came into play this weekend,” she wrote. The energy company posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, three times over the weekend about outages in the Missoula area.

As of Monday morning, Northwestern Energy showed one Missoula outage in the South Avenue and Higgins Avenue area. Crews were at the coroner of Beckwith Street and Woodford Street late Sunday night working on a power line.

Florabella Owner Ben Burda shared that he spoke with a Northwestern Energy linesman Sunday night who relayed information that a squirrel jumped and landed on a nearby transformer and blew it. Florabella, located at Beckwith Street and Brooks Street, was affected by the outages.

Burda has worked in the restaurant business for years, so power outages here and there come with the territory. But he said this weekend’s power losses were a little different because electricity kept surging on and off.

“It was kind of an unfortunate let-down to a lot of our guests,” Burda said, adding his business relies on every dollar they bring in. The outages forced Florabella to close on Saturday, Sunday evening and Monday morning. Burda said as long as the power remained on, he anticipated Florabella would resume dinner service Monday at 5 p.m.

Powers said crews responded quickly and as of Monday morning everything was fully restored.