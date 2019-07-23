An open house to discuss ways to reduce elk-vehicle collisions on Interstate 90 between Drummond and Jens is set for Tuesday, July 30, in Drummond.
The Montana Department of Transportation will host the meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Drummond School and Community Library at 124 First St. to consider doing a feasibility study that would evaluate alternatives, cost estimates and recommendations.
The phase includes collecting and evaluating data to aid in identifying mitigation options, and collaboration with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide insight into wildlife patterns and comprehensive management strategies.
The project was nominated based on an increase in collision rates and severity beginning in 2009. MDT’s Missoula district submitted it as a request to the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) in 2014.
For information, contact the acting Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen at 406-523-5802, MDT project manager Jacquelyn Smith at 406-444-7694, or WGM project manager Mace Mangold at 406-728-4611.
Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Missoula office at PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039, or online at www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml