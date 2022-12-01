Elk move in for winter, Jumbo closed

The elk moved onto Mount Jumbo a few weeks ago, but Friday marks the official closure date to protect Missoula’s urban winter range residents.

Public access to most of Mount Jumbo north and south zones is closed to recreational use and hiking above the “L” and the Saddle Road trailhead to allow elk and other wildlife to graze there undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash for “L” visits and travel on the trail above Interstate 90.

New this year, dogs must be leashed on the Upper Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails from December 1 to May 1. Some lower trails will remain dog-accessible year-round. This includes the Barmeyer and Sousa trails.

Anyone interested in helping study the Mount Jumbo elk herd can join the volunteer Elk Spotters program. Citizen scientists observe and record elk activity, including the times of day they appear, what slopes they use and numbers of bulls or juveniles present.

Between 75 and 100 elk routinely use Jumbo as winter range grazing and sheltering habitat.

"This data, and other habitat data that we have collected tells us which areas are most frequented by elk throughout the winter and allow us to record trends in elk use over time," Missoula City Ecosystems Services Superintendent Morgan Valliant said. “We'll use that information to help guide our decisions about timber and vegetation management on Mount Jumbo. The Elk Spotters program also allows us to track herd behaviors over a long time period, which helps us understand if habituation to human presence is developing.”

Avoiding contact with the wild elk should prevent them from getting accustomed to human presence, which could lead them to attempt grazing on people’s lawns and gardens. Understanding how the elk behave during their winter range residency will help the city fine-tune management rules for trail use and access.

For more information, call 721-PARK (721-7275) or visit www.missoulaparks.org.