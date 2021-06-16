Ellen Leahy honored during ceremony at Caras Park

Community members and staff from the Missoula City-County Health Department gathered at Caras Park on Wednesday afternoon to honor health officer Ellen Leahy, who is set to retire at the end of this week.

Leahy has worked at the department for 38 years.

“There’s been a ton of stuff she’s done as the leader of the health department,” said Environmental Health Director Shannon Therriault to a crowd during Out to Lunch.

Missoula has fewer COVID-19 cases than the state’s average, Therriault said, adding that a lot of this can be attributed to Leahy’s work over the past year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula also became the first accredited health department in Montana under Leahy's leadership.

In addition to leading Missoula’s response to the pandemic, Leahy also spearheaded the community’s response to many communicable diseases over the years, including H1N1, whooping cough and foodborne illnesses.

Leahy also was instrumental in ensuring that Missoulians can work, eat and drink in smoke-free environments, and has worked to improve Missoula’s air quality.

D'Shane Barnett, former executive director of the All Nations Health Center, is replacing Leahy and started in his new role last month.

"I'm crazy in love with Missoula," Barnett told the Missoulian in March after being selected as the next health officer. "I was born here ... my husband and I are raising our son here. These mountains, I've literally known since the day I was born and if there is any way I can help make a difference in improving and protecting the health of our community for my son and his kids, I would be honored to be part of that."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.