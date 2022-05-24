Ellie Costello: Working to better Missoula's community food spaces

When she’s not hard at work managing Western Cider’s tasting room, Ellie Costello can be found crafting handmade soups for her small business.

Costello transitioned to working at Western Cider about three years ago after working in the nonprofit sector for the lion's share of her career. She previously held the title of executive director at the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project (MUD), Missoula’s community tool library.

“Ellie’s professional career is marked by a strong connection to land, community and enterprise,” Costello’s award nominator Svein Newman said. “But what sets her apart to me is how giving she is.”

MUD gave her an opportunity to thrive, where Costello grew the organization’s total budget by 30% in her first two years, Newman added.

Western Cider gives Costello the opportunity to step back into food system work, which is what she studied at university.

“I just really appreciate the model Western Cider has,” she said. The cider company sources regionally for the apples and fruits used in their beverages, and they distribute regionally too.

“The way we support farms is a really amazing thing and I wanted to learn from the Western Cider folks how they made that happen,” Costello said.

In her time outside of Western Cider’s tasting room, Costello is a small-scale farmer. She’s parlayed that passion into Black Bear Soups and Produce, a farm-to-table style business. She grows vegetables, makes soups and braids garlic to sell locally.

Costello’s background is in sustainable agriculture. She went to grad school at the University of Montana where she studied sustainable food and farming. She started Black Bear when she finished grad school.

“I wanted to continue to grow and learn through my own efforts,” Costello said. “When you’re farming for yourself instead of someone else you get to learn so much in a season. I’m growing as a person in addition to growing in the ground.”

Costello serves on the Missoula City-County Planning Board and is a member of the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher Committee.

“Ellie is a pillar of our community," Newman said. "Her leadership within several community institutions speaks for itself."

