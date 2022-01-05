Emergency crews respond to multiple crashes near Drummond

Ice and snow-inundated roads led to multiple crashes on I-90 west of Drummond on Wednesday.

One crash reported around 11:45 a.m. near Bearmouth Spring led to a vehicle going into the Clark Fork River near mile marker 144, according to a Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office.

Two adults and two children were brought to safety by good Samaritans before emergency crews arrived. No injuries were mentioned.

Road conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate as a winter storm rolls through western Montana Thursday and into the weekend.

Officials encourage people to only drive if absolutely necessary, buckle up and be vigilant about changing weather.

