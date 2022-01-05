 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Emergency crews respond to multiple crashes near Drummond

  • 0

Ice and snow-inundated roads led to multiple crashes on I-90 west of Drummond on Wednesday. 

One crash reported around 11:45 a.m. near Bearmouth Spring led to a vehicle going into the Clark Fork River near mile marker 144, according to a Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office.

Two adults and two children were brought to safety by good Samaritans before emergency crews arrived. No injuries were mentioned. 

Road conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate as a winter storm rolls through western Montana Thursday and into the weekend. 

Officials encourage people to only drive if absolutely necessary, buckle up and be vigilant about changing weather. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News