Cyclist dies in accident with vehicle on Orange Street

Bike Fatal

Investigators look over the scene of a fatal vehicle versus bicyclist accident at Orange and South Third streets on Monday afternoon.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

One person died in a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Orange Street Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police reported an accident at stoplight-controlled intersection on Orange Street and Third Street. At 2:15 p.m., law enforcement updated it was a fatal accident.

By 2:45 p.m., one lane of traffic both north and southbound were opened back up on Orange Street. Eastbound traffic was diverted through Cottonwood Street.

Investigators were on scene late into the afternoon. All traffic was re-opened and the area was clear by about 3:40 p.m. 

Involved parties are cooperating with the investigation.

