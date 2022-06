Emergency teams responded to what appears to be a structure fire Tuesday night near Orchard Homes in Missoula.

Witnesses say they heard an explosion near 27th Avenue and Central Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. As of 9:10 p.m., the flames had been knocked down.

A large portion of 27th Avenue is blocked off currently.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0