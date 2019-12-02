Longtime University of Montana employee, alum and volunteer Emma Lommasson died Saturday at the age of 107.
Originally from Sand Coulee, Lommasson graduated from UM with a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1933. She returned to UM four years later to obtain a master's degree, taught aviators there during World War II, then worked in the registrar's office until 1977.
In an emailed statement, UM President Seth Bodnar called Lommasson "a lifelong champion for education and an ardent supporter of the University of Montana."
"She held much of our history, having served the university as an employee for 40 years and as a volunteer for a decade after she retired. In all, Emma shared her life with our university for nearly 90 years. While we will miss her, we are buoyed by wonderful memories and by her lifelong demonstration of service, community and positivity."
Lommasson continued to volunteer and stay active in the university community long after her retirement. In 2001, the campus building that houses Financial Aid and other services was renamed the Emma B. Lommasson Center in her honor.
This story will be updated.