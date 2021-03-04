 Skip to main content
Employee at Glacier Park pleads guilty to sexual assault
A man employed by a private contractor in Glacier National Park pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting another employee while working at the park in July.

The 26-year-old Chicago man, Eduardo Luis Diaz, could be sentenced to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Diaz and the victim in the case were both seasonal employees working in Glacier National Park for a private contractor. The two lived in employee housing. The victim drank at a party and “passed out,” according to court documents. Diaz then assaulted the person. When interviewed by a National Park Service ranger, Diaz said he’d had sex with the victim.

Diaz was released prior to his sentencing hearing, which U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy set for June 24.

