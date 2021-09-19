Employer registration opens for career fair

Employer registration is open for the Job Service Missoula annual career fair, Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn from 3 to 6 p.m.

Billed as western Montana’s Largest Career Fair, the event is organized for employers to concentrate their search for workers in one three-hour gathering. About 100 employers typically attend and introduce themselves to hundreds of job seekers in a busy, energetic, and productive event in time for the start of hiring season in and around Missoula.

Veterans are admitted a half-hour before the general public arrives at 3 p.m. There is no admission charge or registration required for job seekers.

Registration cost for employers includes a 6-foot table, table covering and two chairs, Wi-Fi access, and access to electrical outlets. A separate room for interviewing candidates for employment is also available.

Cost for registration is $205. More than 30 tables have already been reserved. Registration closes on Oct. 1.