Employer registration opens for career fair

Employer registration is open for the Job Service Missoula annual career fair, Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn from 3 to 6 p.m.
Billed as western Montana’s Largest Career Fair, the event is organized for employers to concentrate their search for workers in one three-hour gathering. About 100 employers typically attend and introduce themselves to hundreds of job seekers in a busy, energetic, and productive event in time for the start of hiring season in and around Missoula.
Veterans are admitted a half-hour before the general public arrives at 3 p.m. There is no admission charge or registration required for job seekers.
Registration cost for employers includes a 6-foot table, table covering and two chairs, Wi-Fi access, and access to electrical outlets. A separate room for interviewing candidates for employment is also available.
Cost for registration is $205. More than 30 tables have already been reserved. Registration closes on Oct. 1.
Allegiance Benefit Plan Management is the event’s title sponsor again this year. Businesses may also help sponsor the event. Sponsors help support the career fair and their businesses are listed in all advertising related to the event and signage at the career fair. Gold-level sponsorship — $500 — includes table registration. Employers may register online for attendance or for sponsorship here.
Job Service Missoula offers two workshops to job seekers to prepare for the event. On Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m., a workforce consultant will coach participants on what to do before the job fair, what to do during the job fair, and what to do afterwards. There is no charge to attend the workshops, but participants must register in advance by calling 406-728-7060.