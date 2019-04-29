University police recovered several empty liquor bottles from the dorm room where a student reportedly shot a pistol multiple times out the window two weeks ago, according to recent court filings.
The student told detectives in an interview the day after shots were reportedly heard from his dorm window that he "did not recall much of the night in question due to being under the influence of alcohol."
Still, the student told police "I know I (expletive)ed up."
Search warrant records filed in Missoula County District Court on April 25 by a University of Montana police detective show four spent 9-millimeter bullet casings were also recovered from the Aber Hall dorm room, as well as four empty liquor bottles and a number of marijuana paraphernalia items.
No charges related to the incident have been filed against the student at this time, so the Missoulian is not naming him.
University police began investigating the April 16 incident after a Coca Cola deliveryman reported hearing possible gunshots around 6 a.m. near Aber Hall toward Mount Sentinel. Other students in the area reported hearing the sound of gunshots coming from a different direction. University police eventually pinpointed the room in Aber Hall; the sound echoed off the surrounding buildings causing confusion as to where the sounds were coming from.
According to the court filing last week, university police also received an anonymous report later that day identifying the student who fired the gun. Police contacted the student's parents, who brought him to the university's police department for an interview.
The search warrant records say police arranged to have the lock changed so the student could not re-enter the room.
University Police Chief Marty Ludemann said Tuesday the matter is still under investigation, although the student has been referred to university officials for review of a possible conduct violation. Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst confirmed no charges had been filed against the student as of Monday.
Paula Short, director of communications for the university, was out of the office but said Tuesday the process for disciplinary action for a violation of the student code of conduct is likely already underway. She was unable to say whether the student has been suspended from campus.