Christmas came early for Jessie Crowley.
This year, Crowley opened the Enchanted Christmas Village on the Ninemile Schoolhouse grounds, reviving a decades-old tradition of holiday festivities there. Her goals were modest. At the beginning of December, Crowley told the Missoulian that she would be happy if 20 people showed up. On Monday, she estimated that across three weekends, at least 100 to 150 children – the only ticketed customers – came.
“It got progressively busier as word of mouth got out,” she said. “It was really well received, I think.”
The maize-yellow Ninemile Schoolhouse has stood in Huson for more than a century. It hosted a Christmas market from the 1970s through 2002, and again from 2006 to 2009. Crowley had fond memories of the event from her youth. Three years after assuming ownership of the property, she brought it back as the Enchanted Christmas Village.
It was open to the public the afternoons of Dec. 7, 14 and 21. It included carolers, craft vendors, an “Elf House” and, of course, a chance to take photos with Santa Claus. For refreshments, the Village offered a kids-only candy store, adults-only beverages (among them a homebrew called Angry Elf Sour), soup, hot chocolate and cookie decorating.
“I think Jessie brought her own personality, and the people that were helping her, they were really good,” said Kathy Finneman, who was involved with the Schoolhouse’s Christmas Market in previous years, and this year sold handmade crafts and Doterra essential oils.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the handicrafts, she said “they had some really good carolers and the Santa pictures — the children really enjoyed that, you could tell.”
“The kids getting to meet with Santa was definitely a highlight and the live caroling was awesome as well,” agreed Crowley.
Although kids’ admission was $15 to $20, she said they had given away $2,000 worth of tickets — and still raised nearly $500 for the Montana Down Syndrome Association.
That cause is personal for Crowley, whose 12-year-old son Jacob has Down syndrome. Some visitors, she said, “just wanted to donate to the Montana Down Syndrome Association, and that was really touching and wonderful.”
She plans to bring the event back next year — with more vendors, she hopes — and will be keeping busy hosting other events at the schoolhouse in the meantime. Visit the "9 Mile Schoolhouse" Facebook page for more information.