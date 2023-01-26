'End of an era': Warren Miller film won't be filmed this year

On Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of legendary ski filmmaker Warren Miller's death at 93, the company that acquired his namesake film studio made a startling announcement: For the first time in 74 years, there would not be an annual film of new skiing and snowboarding footage.

Outdoors media juggernaut Outside Inc., formerly Pocket Outdoor Media, announced that the 2023–24 Warren Miller Film Tour would instead feature a film made of re-edited archival footage from years past. The announcement from Outside, which acquired Warren Miller Entertainment in June 2020 when the former was still named Pocket, came shortly after an Instagram post from Chris Patterson, the longtime director of the annual film. He announced that for the first time in decades, he and his crew were suddenly unemployed.

"[F]or the first time in my 30 years with Warren Miller Entertainment and for the first time in the company's 74 year history — No one will actually film the movie this winter," Patterson wrote. "[Outside Inc.] announced that they will not film a movie this winter. No film crew needed."

Backlash was swift, as skiers and snowboarders online and around Missoula lamented what they characterized as the demise of a treasured ritual of every-man's skiing that had been sacrificed upon the altar of corporate profit. An Outside executive involved in the decision told the Missoulian the change was for creative reasons, not financial constraints. But the move fits a broader pattern of the new Outside Inc. acquiring and then scaling back or killing top outdoors media brands.

The annual film tour serves as cultural touchstone for generations of skiers and snowboarders. It has been an institution of ski culture, and later snowboard culture, and is widely considered the start of ski season in the U.S. From humble beginnings in 1950 as a series of black-and-white film segments narrated live by Miller in auditoriums and theaters, the pioneering films came to define the sport as much as they propelled it forward. Starting with wool-clad skiers making turns on wooden skis — and stretching to big-mountain lines and daring, steep skiing and riding — Warren Miller's yearly montages largely invented the ski film and spawned the action-sports film genre.

The films, which have for decades featured Montana athletes and locations, also inspired newer outfits like Teton Gravity Research and Matchstick Productions. The film tours in the fall, including in Missoula each year, before filming the next iteration commences in January. Editing occurs over the summer.

Patterson, who lives in Bozeman, was the film's director for the last 14 years. In the Instagram post and in an interview with the Missoulian Wednesday, he said the decision to not make a new film was made by Outside Inc. executives who cited budget concerns.

"Just before Christmas, the executives of Outside Inc. made a decision to make the entire film for the coming years, 2023 and 2024, out of existing footage, meaning they would not be filming any new content, any new original pieces," Patterson said Wednesday. "For the prior 73 years, the movie has always been photographed. A crew of people go out and capture skiing and snowboarding and winter lifestyle and winter sports. To my understanding, this is in an effort to save some money by not sending a crew around the world."

Budget cuts

In recent years, he said, each annual film required six-to-eight people on a production crew filming up to two-dozen athletes at locations around the globe, and then five or six editors, plus a director and a producer. The film costs about $1 million to produce, he said, and that money comes from partnerships with brands, resorts and tourism offices, as well as from screenings and online distribution.

"The model worked," he said. "Effectively, the movie was always paid for by partnerships. It was unlike a Hollywood movie where they put up $100 million and hope they make it back. This was less speculative ... the partnerships tended to pay for the production budget. Outside decided to change that model for greater control, which works until you realize, wow, it's really expensive to make a movie."

In an interview Wednesday, an Outside Inc. executive said the change to next winter's film was driven "by the creative approach" rather than by budgetary concerns. Micah Abrams is the vice president of digital content development for Outside Inc. He said he was involved in making the decision to produce the next film — the 74th annual — from archival material rather than new filming.

"Because we have decided to celebrate the 75th in this two-year format, we thought it was appropriate for the first of the two films to be focused on what has come before, with the second of the two films to be focused on what has come next," he said, referring to the next two winters' films. Next winter's film, the 74th, "will be a celebration of the Warren Miller archive" through the decades, he said, and will be "largely driven by the archive."

"We will be re-editing, re-tracking, there will be new narration," he said, noting that the film may feature some new footage. "We will not be simply running old segments in the film." The 75th annual film, for 2024–25, "will be not archive-driven and will feature all-new skiing and snowboarding action."

Since both films are still in pre-production, he said, he didn't know who would do the filming or if Patterson and his longtime crew would be rehired.

Asked directly whether budgetary concerns spurred the shift, Abrams said: "Outside is not immune to the macroeconomic environment. And the Warren Miller film property is, like everything else in the film industry, emerging from the past couple years of tumult. However this was not a decision that was primarily driven by finances at all."

But scaling back the annual Warren Miller film fits Outside Inc.'s pattern of acquiring leading outdoor media brands only to gut them or close them altogether soon after.

Pocket Outdoor Media acquired Outside Magazine in February 2021; Pocket then changed its name to Outside Inc. and assumed the magazine's branding. After acquiring the titles, Outside Inc. shut down the publications Backpacker, Climbing, Trail Runner, Peloton, Oxygen, Beta and others. Beta, a mountain biking magazine, had risen from the ashes of Bike magazine after Bike was acquired by A360 Media and shuttered. Other marquee magazine titles were reduced to one print issue a year.

In May 2022, Outside Inc. laid off 15% of its staff. In November the company laid off another 12% of remaining staff. The layoffs were largely editorial and content positions. In April 2022, Outside Inc. launched the "Outerverse," a marketplace for digital images known as non-fungible tokens that function like a graphic cryptocurrency. The Outerverse lasted until about Thanksgiving before being shuttered. CEO Robin Thurston said on Twitter around that time that the NFT marketplace's failure "may be one of the reasons Outside fell short of its [financial] projections."

In addition to owning Warren Miller Entertainment, Outside Inc. is an outdoor media behemoth. According to its website, the company owns AthleteReg event registration, Backpacker magazine, Beta, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, Clean Eating magazine, Climbing magazine, Cycling Tips, Fastest Known Time, FinisherPix, Fly Fishing Film Tour, Gaia GPS maps, Gym Climber magazine, Inkwell marketing, NASTAR ski racing, National Park Trips, Outside magazine, Outside books, Outside Events cycling series, Outside Learn, Outside Shop, Outside TV, Oxygen, Peloton magazine, PinkBike, Roam, Rock & Ice magazine, Ski magazine, Trailforks maps, Trail Runner magazine, Triathlete magazine, Vegetarian Times, VeloNews, VeloSwap, Women's Running, and Yoga Journal. A handful of those titles have already been closed or only share content from other titles.

Asked whether the change to the Warren Miller film was a result of Outside Inc. overextending itself, or whether the change was related to Outside's other layoffs and closures, Abrams refused to discuss other aspects of Outside Inc. and said he would only discuss the Warren Miller film.

Skiers, boarders react

At the Montana Snowbowl ski area north of Missoula on Wednesday, skiers and riders of all ages were packed into the bar-restaurant in the lodge. It was supposed to be the first local race night of the season, but the T-bar lift was having problems, so racers communed over beers and pizza instead. Only a few had seen Patterson's Instagram post or heard about the change. But word was spreading quickly through the packed bar, and most people's first reactions can't be printed here.

In his few years so far, 11-year-old Missoula skier Kaden Rieck has already seen a few Warren Miller films. He said he enjoyed the films' "really cool lines, amazing scenes," and going to the screening each fall was "pretty fun just because you get to see friends and you just get to see skiing." For him, going to the film is about "just getting really excited to start skiing."

Missoula's Joe Dillon has coached the local slopestyle team since 2011. The 32-year-old independent welder was born in nearby Bonner and grew up watching a new Warren Miller film each fall.

"I was given the movie 'Cold Fusion,'" he said of the 2001 film. "To this day if you named a song, I could probably tell you who was skiing and what trick they were doing, to the lyric. Because I watched it two or three times a night in the fall."

He binge-watched the film before each successive screening after that. And although the films were about snow sports, he said, going to the screening was more about the community and the experience: "When you go there, you know you’re going to run into these people that you only see one season out of the year. I love that feeling, I was so f---ing stoked for that. Even with how it is now, with social media being how it is now and watching a new trick every day, you still get that feeling from seeing the people you don’t get to see all the time, reconnecting with the culture."

"Hearing Warren Miller’s voice," he said, "I don’t know man, it just felt like winter."

Dillon said the change to next winter's film "feels a little bit like a cop-out," and that "you're firing the legacy, not just the people."

Michael Shaffer, a professional skier from Twisp, Washington, known as Bird, grew up traveling to Wenatchee each fall to see the Warren Miller film. In a phone call Wednesday, he said he looked up to the films and they helped inspire him to ski. Years later, he found himself skiing in the films, shredding down steep snowfields in Chamonix, France, and taking flight with a paragliding wing just seconds before he would have careened off mountainside cliffs.

"I don't know where skiing would be if it wasn't for Warren Miller," Bird said, noting that the films featured "characters" and locals, not just pros. The change, he said, is "kind of hard to believe, really."

"It's kind of a big deal, really," he said. "It seems like the end of an era. What does this mean for skiing in general? I don't feel like skiing was ever meant to be this big business, money-making machine in the mountains."

Gregg Hancock, a 48-year-old facilities worker for Missoula County, recounted how a Warren Miller film got him into snowboarding as a kid growing up in Michigan. The kid who lived next door "was super into skiing," he said. "My parents were poor, we didn’t ever go skiing. There was a Warren Miller film coming out. He took me to this Warren Miller film. After watching it, I was like, this is it for me."

The annual screening of each year's new film, he said, "had this vibe, this feel about it," not the least from fun narration. "You go to the theater and drink beer and hoot and holler." And you see people you haven't seen since the last ski season, like going back to school after a long summer break: "It's like, oh, that’s what you look like without ski gear."

"You can’t stop it at 73," he said. "It sounds like the company that bought it out is more interested in making money than making movies."