Endorsement hastened Missoulian editor's resignation

“She had asked for no input into the endorsements at any time,” Strauss said of Florio. “She was reporting and she had recused herself. But she did not agree at all with our endorsement of Fielder. She didn’t ask me to change it.”

However, Strauss said on his own further reflection and discussion with Christensen, he decided to retract the support for Fielder and endorse her Democratic challenger Monica Tranel instead. That endorsement was posted online Monday and will be published in print Tuesday.

University of Montana Journalism School Professor Dennis Swibold said a newsroom leader’s dual role to both avoid bias and present opinions is hard to explain to the public.

“It’s a fair criticism people have always had about journalism, that we don’t describe what goes on behind the curtain very well,” said Swibold, who was managing editor of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle before joining the journalism school in 1989. “The public doesn’t understand the distinction between the editorial page and news columns of the newspaper. I still remember angry readers calling me when I was editor of the Chronicle, asking why did I run that biased opinion on the editorial page?”