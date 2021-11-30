Engen addresses controversial Missoulian building project

Missoula mayor John Engen on Monday night waded into the outrage and debate over a proposed $100 million development at the site of the Missoulian building.

“I certainly hear the upset and appreciate that folks reach out,” Engen said before the public comment portion of the city council meeting. “Despite what you may have read on social media, my magic wand does not allow me to pick and choose who buys and sells unless we (the city) are a property owner, and in this case we are not.”

Engen was referring to brothers Aaron and Jadon Wagner, who, along with developer Cole Bergquist, have purchased the Missoulian site at 500 S. Higgins. The developers are proposing a mix of high-end condos and retail spaces, but Aaron Wagner had to apologize last week for his insulting comments online.

“There’s considerable ado associated with a person that is apparently among the investors in a project that is slated for the old Missoulian property,” Engen said. “I have only heard those comments. I try my best to avoid the toxicity of social media, but I do read your emails and listen to voicemails.”

Engen noted that many people are upset that both the planning board and the city council voted earlier this year to grant a rezone request for the property to allow for a 125-foot height limit, housing and commercial uses other than newspaper printing. He said both boards had no idea who was purchasing the property or what they would do with the property.

“That was largely unknown at that time nor frankly should it have had an effect on their decision,” Engen said. “Our ability to affect design of what’s on the books today is limited. I can tell you that as the project moves forward, that if there’s public investment in any form, the city — I and staff with the concurrence of council — would do our best to find a public benefit there. If that benefit doesn’t exist we won’t invest.”

Engen said if the city is asked to participate in the project, such as contributing public funding or infrastructure, he’ll do everything he can to require affordable housing. However, the site does not lie within an Urban Renewal District, so the developers won’t be eligible for Tax Increment Financing.

“My hope is to get a project that makes sense for the community, has community benefit,” Engen said. “And provides much-needed housing in this community, both at market rate, and my hope would be affordable as well.”

Only two public commenters spoke out against the project.

“I recognize everyone on this call on this Zoom meeting as being responsible for this 125-foot monstrosity,” said Matts Larson. “Seeing all this transpire today, I hate to say I told you so.”

Nathan Stephens said he’s a multi-generational Missoulian.

“I think the city council might be missing the point about people being upset about this,” he said. “It’s really a lack of community control over real estate development that’s precisely what Missoula citizens are complaining about. And other cities are doing that and for some reason Missoula doesn’t want to.”

Stephens said it’s “disheartening” as someone who grew up here to see his brothers and sisters moving away because of economic and housing issues. He said the comments made by Aaron Wagner were anti-LGBT and misogynistic.

“This is outrageous what’s been said, and we’re going to allow them to build here, my God what is happening in our city,” he said. “This is wrong. You have two people on the planning board that allowed this 125-foot monstrosity to happen. C’mon, put some new blood in there. This is wrong and you know it. Do something.”

An opinion piece submitted to the Missoulian on Tuesday, city council president Bryan von Lossberg, vice-president Gwen Jones and members Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra and Amber Sherrill all explained their stance on the issue. They said they voted to rezone the property based on the city's growth policy and to match the Missoulian site with the rest of the Hip Strip.

"Under Montana state law, we cannot condition rezones," they wrote. "In other words, we cannot approve a rezone based on a building design or the individual developer. To be clear, council did not vote on a development. When privately owned property is being sold to another private owner, council lacks the legal authority to control the development."

The council members also said they have no legal power to demand an affordable housing component in this project.

"To do more for affordable housing, we need federal and state support," they wrote. "And that is the next conversation for our community to have."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.