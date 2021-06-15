Engen apologizes to mental health clinic CEO over affordable apartments

"I’m writing to apologize for my uncharacteristically blunt and counterproductive e-mail last week," Engen wrote to Anderson on Monday. "Because I believed we were on a path to solving this community challenge that I considered a broad win for more parties than just the residents, city and Western, the rejection of our offer took me by surprise and left me unusually frustrated."

Engen said that he's now open to meeting with Anderson.

"Over the weekend, I’ve stepped down from my high horse and hope that you and your board would consider having the conversation you previously proposed," Engen wrote.

Engen also explained to Anderson why the Poverello Center, a nonprofit homeless shelter, backed out of conversations to purchase the Bridge Apartments.

"We believe that through conversations with the Poverello Center, we have an opportunity to support the Poverello in its pursuit of 20 apartments to permanently house veterans, which is why the Poverello agreed that it wouldn’t pursue purchase of the Bridge," Engen said. "We also think we can add supportive housing for the general population of unhoused residents while keeping current residents in the Bridge."

Engen remains concerned that the proposed buyer is still unidentified, he said.