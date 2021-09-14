Engen, Elder leading in mayoral race, Savage, VanFossen in Ward 1

Incumbent Missoula mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder were leading in the 2021 municipal primary after initial results were posted Tuesday night.
Jennifer Savage and Jane VanFossen were leading in the Ward 1 city council primary.
Two candidates in each race advance to the general election. Election results are not final until canvassed.
A fully mail-in election, early results were posted on Missoula County's website shortly after collection centers closed their doors at 8 p.m.
Bradley Seaman, Missoula County's elections administrator, said slightly under 75% of the vote was in as of 8:30 p.m.
Turnout so far was reported as 32.69% overall, with 18,353 total votes cast in the primary. Engen received 9,357 (51.1%) of the votes cast for mayor, while Elder received 4,910 (26.8%), Shawn Knopp 17.65% and Greg Strandberg 3.8%.
Mayoral primary
Engen, who is running for his fifth term, has been Missoula's mayor since 2006. He is Missoula's longest-serving mayor.
He has based his campaign around affordable housing and has routinely touted city programs targeting that issue as well as homelessness. He was endorsed by the Missoula County Democratic Central Committee, as well as the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
"I'm grateful for the faith the voters have expressed by voting in this election to support me. We have another election to go," Engen told the Missoulian on Tuesday night.
"I'm grateful for the results tonight, but the final result that matters is in November. We'll be working hard to remind people why I am the servant leader who can continue to make this place safe and sound and prosperous for everyone."
Elder, a law student at the University of Montana and a former U.S. Marine, is running for a political office for the first time. He is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, changes to city policy regarding planning and development, and homelessness.
"I'm very grateful for the turnout, I think Missoulians are ready for change and we're seeing that," Elder said. "I thank (Shawn Knopp) for throwing his hat into the ring and I think Shawn Knopp's supporters showed out and supported him and hopefully we'll get his supporters on board for the general election.
"I think Missoula is ready for change and spoke with their votes tonight."
City Council primary
Jennifer Savage, a freelance communications director, and Jane VanFossen, a retired Naval officer, are leading in the Ward 1 primary.
Ward 6 also had a primary, but due to Madelein Owen not meeting filing requirements and dropping out, Kristen Jordan and Tom Taylor both advanced. Jordan has drawn over 69% of votes cast while Taylor received around 30%.
Savage touted her experience with nonprofits and is running on thoughtful, equity-based decision-making at the city level.
VanFossen is running on city spending and transparency. She filed on the final day to do and found some support, including Elder's.
Savage is leading the primary race with 43.85% of the ballots counted so far. VanFossen was second with 22.61%, while Sheena Winterer, owner and managing partner at Ink Realty, was close behind with 21.02%. Winterer is behind by 51 votes. Kevin Hunt was in fourth with 12.13% of the votes.
VanFossen and Savage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
