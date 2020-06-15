Engen letter supports Black Live Matter; condemns 'militias'

“It shows you everything you need to know about racism and why there are calls to defund police when our police department seems more willing to trust a group of rogue militants with guns than a man they're holding against his will,” Martin said. “Why is it that those armed white militia members somehow had more protection than the unarmed man they arrested?”

Engen and City Council members have previously noted that the city is limited by state laws in regard to where firearms are allowed. Open carry is legal in Montana, with the exception of some places such as City Hall, council chambers, polling places and city parks, although a ballot initiative in the Nov. 3 election aims to remove local governments' authority to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons.

Engen also addressed feedback calling for him and the City Council to defund police, which he said he understands as a need to "increase investment elsewhere to get to the root of inequality and injustice."