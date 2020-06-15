Engen letter supports Black Lives Matter; condemns 'militias'

Mayor John Engen expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, condemned self-appointed “militia” members carrying weapons to protests, and called for community conversations around the subject of equity in a letter he issued Monday.
The letter, available on the city's website, is in response to an outpouring of community feedback calling for change in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The unarmed black man died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck after nearly 9 minutes, sparking huge and ongoing protests around the nation and the world.
"I find white supremacy, racism, bigotry and hate deplorable and the long, relentless history of systemically subjecting people of color to discrimination, violence and injustice heartbreaking," Engen said in the letter.
Engen wrote he believes black lives matter and expressed support for the movement, in addition to saying the city will hold community listening sessions, invest in programming about equity, and work to create a community plan to end discrimination and promote social justice.
Over the last 10 days, the mayor's office has received more than 200 emails from the public about police, racism and militia downtown, according to city spokesperson Ginny Merriam. Following Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest — where speakers urged attendees to voice their concerns to Engen and provided his office phone number, email, and pens and paper — Engen personally received 16 emails, in addition to about 20 voicemails and 12 emails to his general office, Merriam said.
Merriam said three handwritten letters had been dropped off as of Monday evening.
On Sunday, Emmett Ball wrote a letter at the protest asking the city to direct more of its funding into community institutions rather than continuing to bolster the police department's budget.
In one email shared with the Missoulian, a woman asked Engen to help make Missoula a place where "black people aren’t perpetually abused by systemic racism."
"The systems in place not only act against black and indigenous people but they fail to support these targeted groups with means to help create equality," the email read. "I ask you and your government to fund and support getting black and indigenous people the equality they deserve through programs for homelessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, and more."
Other emails called for additional funding for community programs, as well as a task force that looks at structural racism in Missoula.
Engen did not directly address requests for reallocation of funds to support community programs in the letter, although he said he "slowed down" a funding request to add changing and showering facilities to the Missoula Police Department's building. The funding request drew public criticism across social media and in communications to the city as residents have called for the city to defund the police.
Engen said he still believes there is a "clear and pressing need" to move forward with the locker room project, but said he will put the decision in the hands of the City Council. Merriam said the locker and shower room request is not a formal proposal before the council and that it will have to come before the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board, although it will not be an item at the board's meeting this Thursday.
Other emails to Engen over the weekend called for city policies that prevent armed militias from intimidating people engaged in peaceful protest, and expressed concern over an incident in which a black teenager was briefly detained at a Black Lives Matter protest in Missoula. The incident has led to a police investigation and possible charges against those who said they were there to protect the community from "Antifa."
Engen said in the letter that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self-appointed 'militia' carrying weapons on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn or on the streets of Missoula."
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Greg Martin, a Missoula resident, said he was disappointed that Engen’s letter did not mention “the failure of the police in arresting an unarmed black man while he was being detained by armed white militia.”
“It shows you everything you need to know about racism and why there are calls to defund police when our police department seems more willing to trust a group of rogue militants with guns than a man they're holding against his will,” Martin said. “Why is it that those armed white militia members somehow had more protection than the unarmed man they arrested?”
Engen and City Council members have previously noted that the city is limited by state laws in regard to where firearms are allowed. Open carry is legal in Montana, with the exception of some places such as City Hall, council chambers, polling places and city parks, although a ballot initiative in the Nov. 3 election aims to remove local governments' authority to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons.
Engen also addressed feedback calling for him and the City Council to defund police, which he said he understands as a need to "increase investment elsewhere to get to the root of inequality and injustice."
Engen said he believes officers of the Missoula Police Department are committed public servants but said there is also room to grow and adapt. He again touted Chief Jaeson White's revision of the department's use-of-force rules, which he said were under review prior to Floyd's death. Engen also said he and White have been discussing an increase to the department's training budget to better help officers understand implicit bias and procedural justice.
Engen said he is also joining Missoula City Council members who have called for a series of listening sessions "so we can hear you, live and in person, in an organized way to learn more."
He cited the city's 10-year plan to end homelessness as an initiative that is leading to community-wide change. Six years into the plan, the city has gone from nearly 1,000 unhoused residents to fewer than 350 unhoused residents this year, Engen said.
"Folks mocked our plan when we rolled it out. But we made the right investments in people and moved forward," the letter read.
