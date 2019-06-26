Missoula Mayor John Engen is proposing adding 18 new employees to the city’s staff and $22.7 million in capital improvements during the 2020 fiscal year.
In a presentation to the City Council Wednesday, Engen noted that his preliminary budget is based on known numbers and informed by the city’s strategic goals, resident surveys, ongoing financial and operational obligations and past budget performance.
“The good news is that FY19 was a successful year in terms of revenues and expenses,” Engen wrote in a letter he read aloud to the council. “We are performing well within our approved budget authority, adding to our fund balance and will begin the fiscal year in a strong position.”
The news comes a year after a financial upheaval that saw the city take a one-time $750,000 dip into Tax Increment Financing funds from the city’s Urban Renewal District, and heartfelt, middle-of-the-night pleas by residents to not further raise taxes during a marathon budget public hearing that stretched into the early-morning hours.
This story will be updated.