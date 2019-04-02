What did Thomas Jefferson think about slavery, love and marriage, or the extent of presidential power?
Jefferson, a founding father and third U.S. president, was a child prodigy who became a master of numerous disciplines and wrote eloquently on many of them. Still, scholars debate how he truly felt about them. In true 18th century gentlemanly fashion, the third U.S. president often kept his innermost thoughts close to the vest.
Larry Mylnechuk of Missoula, a retired lawyer and educator, will attempt Thursday evening to paint a more complete picture of the man he calls “the Great American Enigma.”
The presentation highlights the monthly meeting of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Lolo Community Center.
Mylnechuk, president of the Montana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, has been giving presentations on all aspects of U.S. history for more than 20 years. He particularly likes stories that include lost or hidden incidents and facts that add color to the traditional record.
His talk is free and open to the public.