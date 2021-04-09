Enormous new Scheels All Sports store hiring over 200 workers in Missoula

A gargantuan construction project is underway at Southgate Mall as scores of workers prepare the new 110,000-square-foot Scheels All Sports retail store, which is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 2.
That floor space is almost the size of two NFL football fields combined, and when it's open it will be one of the largest stores in the county.
It will be the North Dakota-headquartered, employee-owned sports retailer's third Montana store after Billings and Great Falls. The company has plans to hire between 200 and 250 associates by October, according to Missoula store leader Will Stednick.
"At Scheels, we are all about people," he said. "Our customers, our community partners, and our team of empowered associates. We have a small team here already making our new home in Missoula, and more who will be moving here throughout the next six months. The majority of our associates will be hired locally and we look forward to welcoming them to the Scheels family.”
A variety of full-time and part-time positions are available in everything from outdoors to sports to fashion to customer service, he said. The store will have 70 specialty shops, and each one will have a manager who is responsible for buying products to fit the Missoula market.
For example, someone will need to be hired to be the fishing section manager and someone else will be the women's shoe shop manager.
The store will have all kinds of activities for families besides just shopping.
"Some of the amenities we will have in our store, we will have a laser shooting gallery with full animatronics, we will have an arcade with many games like Big Buck Hunter, we will have a mini bowling alley for kids to have some fun," Stednick said. "We'll have a golf simulator, a cafe, an enclosed playground for kids to play in and putting greens. Lots to have fun with."
There'll also be a small indoor archery range for people to get their bows set up before they leave, a full bicycle section, a hockey section and a boating section. They'll also sell firearms and ammunition. They'll be hiring someone to manage Ginna's Cafe, which will serve soups, sandwiches and beverages.
"All associates are employee-owners who enjoy sharing their product knowledge with others and embrace the company's community-minded approach," explained Kiersten Hegland, public relations and events leader for the company.
The company's website lists starting salaries at about $14 per hour for associates and at about $40,000 per year and up for some managers.
For more information about open jobs visit scheels.com/missoula.
The store is located in the former J.C. Penney location at Southgate Mall. Stednick gave a media tour on Thursday, and pointed out where workers are installing a giant glass-enclosed arch at the entryway. The Missoula store won't have an indoor Ferris wheel like the Billings location, he said, but it will feature giant bronze statues of American historical figures outside for people to pose with for pictures.