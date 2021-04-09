Enormous new Scheels All Sports store hiring over 200 workers in Missoula

A gargantuan construction project is underway at Southgate Mall as scores of workers prepare the new 110,000-square-foot Scheels All Sports retail store, which is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 2.

That floor space is almost the size of two NFL football fields combined, and when it's open it will be one of the largest stores in the county.

It will be the North Dakota-headquartered, employee-owned sports retailer's third Montana store after Billings and Great Falls. The company has plans to hire between 200 and 250 associates by October, according to Missoula store leader Will Stednick.

"At Scheels, we are all about people," he said. "Our customers, our community partners, and our team of empowered associates. We have a small team here already making our new home in Missoula, and more who will be moving here throughout the next six months. The majority of our associates will be hired locally and we look forward to welcoming them to the Scheels family.”

A variety of full-time and part-time positions are available in everything from outdoors to sports to fashion to customer service, he said. The store will have 70 specialty shops, and each one will have a manager who is responsible for buying products to fit the Missoula market.