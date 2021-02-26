EPA OKs selenium rule for Koocanusa

Selenium is a naturally occurring trace element necessary for good health in many organisms, including fish and humans, in minuscule amounts. However, it becomes hazardous in slightly higher amounts.

State and federal studies over the past six years have shown the amounts flowing into Koocanusa and the Kootenai are harming fish reproductive organs. Teck and other Canadian coal companies have announced plans for major expansions of their mining operations in the watershed.

The DEQ, and now EPA, standards limit selenium to 0.8 micrograms per liter in the Koocanusa reservoir water and 3.1 micrograms per liter in the Kootenai River. DEQ Director Chris Dorrington pointed out those standards are for fish health and not the same as selenium levels for human drinking water.

On Friday, Cuffe said he believed his efforts were not intended to benefit Teck or the Canadian coal mining. He said he wasn't aware the water quality standard was going to be so low, and thought it would hurt real estate sales or future timber industry activity.