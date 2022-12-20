 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPA proposes $40K Clean Water Act settlement on Blackfeet Reservation

Badger Two Medicine south fork

The South Fork of the Two Medicine River flows through land considered sacred to the Blackfeet Indian Tribe.

 Stephen Legault

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a proposed settlement with a tribal utility company in which the company has agreed to pay a $40,000 penalty for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act.

Specifically, Two Medicine Water Company is facing penalties for unpermitted discharges and permit violations at the Browning Lagoon Wastewater Treatment Facility and Two Medicine Water Treatment Plant on the Blackfeet Reservation, according to a news release.

The Browning facility, according to the EPA, has discharged pollutants to a tributary of Willow Creek without a permit from June 30, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022. The EPA alleges that the Browning facility failed to satisfy Clean Water Act requirements, including submitting monthly discharge reports, performing weekly inspections, maintaining dikes around the lagoons and monitoring for pollutants.

Rivers meet

The confluence of the Two Medicine River and Birch Creek at Rock City.

The Two Medicine Water Treatment Plant, located on Hwy 49, discharges pollutants into a tributary of Two Medicine River and, according to the EPA, did not have a permit from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 8, 2020. The water plant allegedly violated permit conditions by failing to perform self-monitoring, complete weekly inspections or submit monthly discharge reports.

The penalty amount of $40,000 was determined by assessing the severity of violations and other factors, including the company’s financial ability to pay.

EPA and Two Medicine Water Company have reached an agreement to address past violations at two facilities concerning unpermitted discharges of pollutants to surface waters and the failure to complete other required tasks.

According to a news release from the EPA, Two Medicine Water Company “has taken productive steps to remedy past violations, including obtaining discharge permits for both facilities and submitting documentation.”

The proposed agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval by the EPA’s regional judicial officer.

The public comment period runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 19, 2023. Commenters must provide their name, mailing address and a statement that they wish to participate in proceedings. Members of the public can submit comments by email to R8_Hearing_Clerk@epa.gov or by mail to:

Regional Hearing Clerk, Mail Code 8ORC

U.S. EPA, Region 8

1595 Wynkoop Street

Denver, CO 80202-1129

For a copy of the proposed settlement, contact prideaux.lisakay@epa.gov. For more information, visit epa.gov. Enacted in 1972, the Clean Water Act aims to control water pollution by prohibiting the discharge of pollutants into waters without a permit.

